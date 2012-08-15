Best Xbox Live Arcade games to play in 2012

Previous Next 1/10

Braid

Incredibly, Braid is four years old now, but you wouldn't know it. Beautifully crafted by indie developer Jonathan Blow, this is the game that took Xbox Live Arcade to a whole new level. You play a young man, Tim, who can manipulate time in various manners in his attempt to rescue a former love, and right the wrongs of his life. Four years on, Braid is as exquisite as it ever was, and equally unmissable.

Price: 800MSP | Link: braid-game.com