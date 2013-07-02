By T3 Online
Best work gadgets: The ultimate business tech
Top gadgets to drag you through the working week
Sitting in front of a computer monitor for considerable hours is a necessary evil for most of us. One way to combat pesky eye strain is to use this clever BenQ monitor, which features an automatic eye protect sensor, anti-glare display and a flicker-free backlight - just think of it as an investment in your retinas. Rather sweetly, it even tells you when to take a break.
Price: £250 | BenQ
Picture the scene. Your desk is crammed full of tech like an iPad, iPhone, Nexus 7 and various other pieces giving you little space to do actual work. Yet, your computer only has two measly USB ports, how are you supposed to keep it all juiced up and connected? Grab one of these aluminium clad USB hubs and connect 7 devices in style. With support for USB 3.0, it's foreword thinking too.
Price: $54.99 | Satechi
The Epson PX830FWD is a highly affordable, and rather smart looking device that will scan, photocopy, print and fax any document you throw at it. Everything is handled through the large colour touch-screen at the front, but with Wi-Fi also chucked into the bargain, you can print from your smartphone or tablet as well if you wish.
Price: £199 | Epson
The Gyration Air Mouse transforms the humble pointer into a remote control that you can wave around in the air, rather than roll across the table. The Air Mouse turns your natural wrist movements into functions, letting you highlight text, flick between screens, zoom in and out as well as easily browsing the web and controlling media content.
Price: £69.99 | Gyration
Th MX Mouse is definitely a luxury purchase, but if you're after the best mouse that money can buy, you've found it. It features a Darkfield sensor - a huge upgrade over the old ball or laser mice. The technology allows you to mouse on any surface, including glass, cloth or even a pair of jeans.
Price: £69.99 | Logitech
The Samsung ML-3710ND printer isn't the prettiest thing we've ever seen, but it boasts incredible speed and power, churning out pages at an incredible 35-per-minute. Simply put - it's an office workhorse. Not only that, it's also cheap to run thanks to an eco mode that uses paper and toner efficiently, as well as showing you how much electricity, CO2 and paper you're saving in the process.
Price: £200 | Samsung
The Tech 21 Base Case uses a magnetic origami style to provide protection all-over. This is not just any protection mind, this is military-grade protection, courtesy of the D3O material. Used by US special forces, it's soft and flexible in normal circumstances, but when placed under duress, the molecules will lock-up and it becomes harder than a Mitchell Brothers tag-team.
Price: £25 | Tech21
The Synology DS212j NAS Drive backs up all your important files, as well as letting you plug in up to 6TB of hard-drives. This central hub makes all your media available to a range of connected devices like the Xbox 360, Sony PlayStation 3 and more or directly to your DNLA-enabled TV and speaker systems, and allows iPad, iPhone and Android users to access their files over the cloud wherever there's internet access.
Price: £160 | Synology
The Logitech K360 wireless keyboard scales down the standard keyboard by 20 per cent and is a much more compact solution as a result. It has long-range wireless powered by a USB dongle, offers six media hotkeys and twelve user-customisable keys for your own purposes and best of all, it has a whole three years of battery life.
Price: £24.00 | Logitech
The BlackBerry Bold 9900 continues the lineage of RIM's most popular handset and this time brings a hi-res touchscreen alongside the classic full QWERTY keyboard layout. BB7 OS is a major upgrade over the old Blackberry OS, and makes the Bold 9900 more functional than ever, ensuring that it remains the jewel in RIM's crown.
Price: £500 | BlackBerry
The quad-core era has officially been ushered in by the five-star rated Asus Eee Pad Transformer Prime, and thanks to Nvidia's Tegra 3 GPU, and Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich, Asus' monster tablet packs a mighty punch. No battery issues here either, as the Prime's keyboard dock extends the battery life by 8 hours, beyond the impressive 12-hours the device can already achieve.
Price: £499 | ASUS
The HTC One X represents a triumphant return to form for the Android pioneer following an underwhelming 2011. The quad-core Tegra 3 processor provides the grunt, but this handset has looks as well as power. The 4.7-inch display, with a 312ppi resolution, is one of the best on the market, as is the 8-megapixel/1080p camera. Add built-in Beats Audio tech, and Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich to that list, and it's pretty clear that the One X will take some beating.
Price: £480 | HTC
Initially regarded as little more than an update, the Apple iPhone 4S has turned out to be more than the sum of it's parts. Yes, the dual-core A5 processor is a little dated now, but the 8MP/1080p camera is still one of the best on any smartphone. Along with the fun Siri personal assistant, and with the brilliance of iOS5 pulling everything together, the iPhone 4S is still an incredible piece of tech.
Price: £499 | Apple
The Android-powered Sony SmartWatch puts an end to constantly fishing into your pocket for your phone, and lets you see all of your vital notifications on the 1.3-inch OLED touchscreen. You can manage calls, read text messages, emails, Facebook posts and tweets, and thanks to the increasing number of apps, you can even use the SmartWatch to listen to music, and as a fitness assistant.
Price: £109 | Sony Mobile
The ASUS Zenbook UX31 is one of the frontrunners in the race to be the Windows 7 equivalent to the MacBook Air. It's only 9mm at its thickest point and just 17mm when closed, but despite it's size it still has plenty of power thanks to an Intel i7 processor and 4G of RAM. With the added audio bonus of Bang & Olufsen speakers, and a phenomenally quick start-up from sleep (just 2 seconds), the UX31 is a serious notebook.
Price: £999 | ASUS
If the ASUS Zenbook above is the Windows 7 equivalent of the MacBook Air, the Dell XPS 15Z is certainly Microsoft's closest competitor to Apple's jewel-in-the-crown MacBook Pro. This five star-rated, 15.6-inch powerhouse is as beautiful as it is powerful, thanks to an Intel i7 Sandy Bridge processor, a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce 525M graphics card, 8GB RAM and a gargantuan 750GB hard-drive.
Price: £1,119 | Dell
These beautiful headphones have the style-conscious commuter in mind, but they're not just a pretty face. The memory foam earpieces are incredibly comfortable, so you can wear them into work, drown out your colleagues during the day, wear them home again without suffering from achy ears. They also fold for easy portability, and the sound quality is - as you would expect from a company with B&W's reputation - crystal clear and extremely impressive.
Price: £169.99 | Bowers & Wilkins