Best work gadgets: The ultimate business tech

Apple iPhone 4S

Initially regarded as little more than an update, the Apple iPhone 4S has turned out to be more than the sum of it's parts. Yes, the dual-core A5 processor is a little dated now, but the 8MP/1080p camera is still one of the best on any smartphone. Along with the fun Siri personal assistant, and with the brilliance of iOS5 pulling everything together, the iPhone 4S is still an incredible piece of tech.

Price: £499 | Apple