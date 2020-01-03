Best wooden watches 2020: it’s not as barking as it sounds

Watch aficionados have historically displayed the tendency to go for the biggest, shiniest options in the jewellers’ window, a bit like large magpies, so it’s understandable that the trend for wooden watches would seem odd to some.

Nevertheless, with a carefully chosen ensemble, the best wooden watches look amazing, and the best wooden watches is exactly what we’ve got here.

Keeps your faves safe and stylish with one of our best watch rolls and cases

and cases Fancy a little more bling? See our pick of the best men’s watches of the year so far including dress watches, chronographs and divers

of the year so far including dress watches, chronographs and divers If you’re curating the perfect collection, check out the 5 types of watch every enthusiast should own

If you’re looking to make more responsible choices when it comes to your lifestyle, and especially your wardrobe, wood watches tend to be a great bet.

Sustainably-sourced and FSC-certified wood, recycled stainless steel and responsibly manufactured leather all feature on our list, and some brands even plant trees or feed hungry children in your name.

Who knew watch-buying could make you feel so saintly?

For us, the watch that best combines this eco-friendliness with spot-on design is the Fritz Walnut Watch from Kerbholz, but no matter what your preference when it comes to wrist candy, there should be something to suit.

Keep reading below for the rest of our top five.

1. Kerbholz Fritz Walnut Watch Pared-back style makes for the perfect wooden watch Specifications Best for: Minimal style Case diameter: 40mm Face material: Walnut, stainless steel, sapphire-coated mineral glass Strap material: Vegetable-tanned leather Reasons to buy + Sleek minimal face + Easily interchangeable straps Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you love the minimalist faces of brands like Skagen, but are in the market for something a little more unexpected, this Kerbholz watch has got your back. In the Fritz watch, a clean face with minimal branding and no numbers is the perfect foil when it comes to bringing out the natural grain of the walnut dial and setting off the cognac-toned leather strap.

Those straps are easily interchangeable, incidentally, so you can mix and match if you like, and the whole thing is sustainable for peace of mind. Can’t get enough of wooden accessories? They do a mean pair of wooden sunglasses, too.

2. OVi Watches Prunus Watch Standout style with substance to back it up Specifications Best for: Statement style Case diameter: 42mm Face material: Nut tree wood, sapphire glass Strap material: Vegetable-tanned leather Reasons to buy + Unique carved numerals + Quality Swiss movement Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The Latvian wunderkinds behind the OVi watch have a good thing going, namely the ideal combination of cool factor and capabilities that might just win round die-hard watch classicists. Using a Swiss movement prized for its reliability (a quartz Ronda, caliber 762 3H, to be very precise), and premium sapphire glass over the usual mineral, reviewers say the quality is discernible.

The design is a cut above too, with an unusual button fastening and raised carved numerals rather than metal inlays, making this a real standout. Like the Kerbholz Fritz before it, it takes sustainability into consideration too, with eco-friendly hand-making processes and an initiative that sees a tree planted for each watch bought. Neat.

3. Lux Woods The Oakwood Wood Watch A personalisable watch, perfect for wedding days, birthdays and more besides Specifications Best for: Gifting Case diameter: 45mm Face material: Chanate wood, crystal glass Strap material: Chanate wood Reasons to buy + Option for personalisation + Nice twist on a link strap Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The motto of independent makers Lux Woods is “class with a conscience”, and at least where the Oakwood watch is concerned, it’s very apt. Like OVi, they’ll plant a tree for your purchase, and give a child a meal too; that, plus the option to engrave a name or message on the reverse of the face, makes this our best watch for gifting.

But how does it look? Well, if you like a chunky, sporty watch with a bracelet strap, but prefer a casual twist on the traditional links, this looks to be a great bet.

4. Wewood Kappa Watch Wewood, would you? Specifications Best for: Function Case diameter: 46mm Face material: Wood, mineral glass Strap material: Wood Reasons to buy + Trendy two-tone bracelet strap + Includes 24-hour and calendar dials Today's Best Deals $89.95 View at Amazon 51 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Not a far cry from our previous pick by Lux Woods, the Wewood Kappa Watch puts a twist on the popular link watch strap by taking the design and rendering the whole thing in solid wood.

With contrasting shades of light and dark wood for an extra dose of cool that mimics the gold and silver watch straps of yore, and three-dial setup that let you use your wrist furniture as calendar and 24-hour-converter, it’s a real statement option, and one that won’t cost the earth.

Some reviewers did find the hands a bit thick, saying that they obscured the dials every so often, but if you just want to know what the time is, it’s not a huge deal.

5. Mam Originals Stainless Watch Minimal, responsible, and light on the wrist Specifications Best for: Lightweight Case diameter: 40mm Face material: Ebony hardwood, stainless steel Strap material: Vegetable-tanned leather Reasons to buy + Premium sustainable materials + Lightweight and waterproof Today's Best Deals $75 View at Amazon 13 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Kerbholz’ Fritz still not quite minimal enough for your Scandi sensibilities? We’ve got you. Or, more specifically, this MAM originals wooden watch does. Crafted from FSC-certified premium ebony hardwood, recycled stainless steel and quality vegetable-tanned full-grain leather, the whole thing’s rather responsible, and not to mention beautiful.

Testament to the fact that wearing a wooden watch needn’t make you feel like you’re lugging around Baby Groot, the face is thin and lightweight, sitting close to the wrist for a streamlined look, and the face is totally fuss-free. And, we’ve no doubt that those of a certain disposition will love the fact that every minute, the second hand and top marker form a perfect line. Ahhhhh.