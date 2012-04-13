Best Windows Phone 7 games to download now

Previous Next 19/20

The Sims 3

Windows Phone users finally have the chance to live out all of their sinister domestic fantasies on the go without the stupid moral and legal repercussions of real life. Who needs real life anyway, when you’ve got The Sims 3? Move into a new house and annoy your new neighbours with your noisy night time habits just like in real life! You can even get your Sims to play The Sims on their Windows Mobiles… okay, not really.

Price: £5.49