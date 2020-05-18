Best watches under £200: time is not very much money

Watches are statements of intent, a fashion piece that can make the drabbest of outfits drip with style and swagger. That is, if you could afford a good watch. As much as you’d love to buy watches advertised by smirking Formula One drivers and tennis players, the price-tags meant they were the preserve of the mega-rich.

And, while that's still true of proper mechanical time pieces, you can still pick up a respectable, fashionable Quartz watch without breaking the bank.

Here are some amazing watches you can pick up for less than £200.

The best watches under £200 watches to buy today

1. Mondaine Classic A genuine Swiss-made bargain Reasons to buy + Swiss-made + Iconic design + Easy to read

Who said you can't get a Swiss-made watch for under £200? It's no compromises as well, because this affordable Swiss watch is actually attractive as well. Based on the iconic design of the Swiss Railway Station clock, it's easy to read and stylish. The polished stainless steel case is waterproof to three bar, and the crystal glass covering the face is domed for a magnifying effect.

2. Casio DW-5600BBN-1ER The ultimate beater watch Reasons to buy + All black colourway + Durable + Classic design Reasons to avoid - Not the smartest

This Casio G-Shock really is the ultimate beater watch. You can strap it on a completely forget about it, whatever you’re doing. It’s sets the standard when it comes to toughness, and we love this understated ‘Black Out’ colourway. It comes with a Cordura nylon fabric band that is stronger than nylon, whist also providing extremely high resistance to stretching, wear, and tearing.

(Image credit: Nordgreen)

3. Nordgreen Native An elegant watch from Scandi-brand Nordgreen Reasons to buy + Elegant design by Jakob Wagner + Lots of options + Giving back program Reasons to avoid - No mechanical options

Nordgreen's Native watch is designed by famed Scandinavian designer Jakob Wagner, and features an elegant rounded case, clean dial, and a massive range of interchangeable straps. What's cool about Nordgreen watches is that some of the profits from the watch go to a Giving Back program, which helps various charities and causes around the globe. The Native is available in four case colours (silver, rose gold, gunmetal, and gold), three dial colours (blue, black, and white), and three sizes (40mm, 36mm, and 32mm).

4. Tissot Everytime Mens Watch An ideal 'first watch' Reasons to buy + Classic design + Great brand + Swiss-made + Interesting bracelet

If you're just getting into photography (or you're trying to get someone into photography), this could be the ideal watch. It's a stylish quartz piece from legendary Swiss brand, Tissot. It features a timeless design, with a sleep, clean, classic face. We adore the interesting 'beads of rice' bracelet it comes on.

5. Rotary Oxford Black Stainless Steel Quartz Watch A sophisticated dress watch from Rotary Reasons to buy + Black and Steel combination + Elegant + British(ish) brand + Classic design

This Oxford watch from Rotary is ideal if you're looking for a classic, everyday dress watch. The perfectly balanced black dial is complemented by a soft calf leather strap. Want to know how else wears a Rotary watch? You'll see one strapped to the wrist of Benedict Cumberbatch's Sherlock Holmes

6. G-Shock GD-100MS-3ER Unbelievable ruggedness for extreme adventurous types Reasons to buy + Durable + Lots of functions + Understated colour Reasons to avoid - Chunky

If you need something that can take a bashing - look no further than G Shock. This affordable model is looks great, with both the case and strap made from matt green resin, and the lens featuring protective mineral glass. This surmounts to a watch which is submersible to 200 metres and is pretty much explosion proof.

If you have desires to join the SAS, or become a survival expert like Bear Grylls, buying this watch is the first step on that journey. Just slipping it on will make you feel more extreme. The piece also packs in number features, including multiple timezones, a stopwatch, timer and five alarms - so you can wake up in time for your mission, then time how long it takes to take out a terrorist cell.

7. Timex Expedition Scout Heritage outdoorsy watch from Timex Reasons to buy + Rugged looking design + INDIGLO night-light + Cool heritage Reasons to avoid - Not suitable for dressier situations

The Timex Expedition Scout is an attractive, lightweight piece which has a rugged, outdoorsy aesthetic to it. The easy-to-read face features Timex's brilliant Indiglo night-light. The model range is derived from the virtually indestructible 1960s infantry watches and adapted to meet the explosive growth of outdoor activities in the 1990s.

8. Citizen Divers EcoDrive Watch (BN0151-09L) A true diver’s companion, on a budget Reasons to buy + Attractive + EcoDrive tech + Practical strap Reasons to avoid - Odd crown placement

Looking for a budget watch with plenty o’ tech? The Citizen EcoDrive Dive watch is for you. It’s powered by Citizen brilliant EcoDrive technology, which harnesses power from any light source (even artificial lighting) to keep ticking all day long (with a 7 year power reserve).

Honestly, you’ll never need to change a watch battery again. This is a functional piece as well, with features including a screw-down crown and screw-back case, luminous markers, one-way rotating slide rule bezel and highly-legible dials, it’s a true Divers watch.

9. Fossil Mens Watch JR1354 This Fossil isn't ancient Reasons to buy + Good brand + Chunky, bold design + Chronograph function Reasons to avoid - All black design not for everyone

This large Fossil watch features a bold, all-black design, with black case, matt black dial, and, black indices. The large 43mm stainless steel case certainly makes a statement, and is water resistant to 5 ATM. It's finished with a black waxed-leather strap.

10. Paul Smith Tempo Mens Watch A classic piece with colourful touches Reasons to buy + Colourful design + Cool brand + Case design Reasons to avoid - Blue may be tricky to match with all outfits

Paul Smith, one of Britain's most well-known designers, is renowned for his colourful aesthetic which is evident in this stunning, Blue 'Tempo' watch. The dial is housed in an attractive 41mm stainless steel case, and finished with a black leather strap with pin buckle clasp, and mineral crystal glass.

11. Swatch YIS404 From the iconic Swiss budget brand Reasons to buy + Great brand + Automatic movement + Classic style Reasons to avoid - Brown strap not for everyone

Think budget watch and the first brand than comes to mind is probably Swatch. It's one of the biggest watch brands out there. The Sistem Fly from the iconic Swiss brand isn't your typical plastic affair either, it's made from stainless steel and fitted with a brown leather strap. Hidden underneath the beautiful blue dial isn't your typical Quartz movement, the Sistem is fitted with an analogue automatic movement with date function. That's very impressive for a watch that costs less than £200.

12. Braun Quartz Watch Iconic minimalist watch from Braun Reasons to buy + Iconic design + Timeless + Minimal Reasons to avoid - Some might want more bling

If you're looking for something iconic, look no further than this timepiece from Braun. The company's minimalist, clean aesthetic, was introduced by renowned German designer Dieter Rams, was built around the brand ethos - less, but better.

Rams and his colleague Dietrich Lubs launched a range of functional timepieces based on the established visual language that made Braun products iconic. In recent years this range has been re-established and revived, so you can now buy a piece of design history for under £200.

13. Michael Kors Mens Watch MK8659 This sub-£200 watch is reminiscent of a Patek Reasons to buy + Sporty, modern design + Great colour scheme Reasons to avoid - Fashion brand

The Michael Kors Mens Bryson watch showcases a beautiful 42mm stainless steel case with scratch resistant mineral glass and a stunning dial featuring baton hour markers and protected by a fixed set bezel. Other features include an elegant Leather strap, a reliable movement, and a secure pin-buckle clasp for added protection.

14. Skagen Connected Hybrid SKT1103 Impossibly cool Danish piece Reasons to buy + Empty List Reasons to avoid - Empty List

The Connected hybrid smartwatch boasts a range of smart features in the body of a classic watch. By connecting to your Android or iPhone and the Skagen app, the watch sends discreet, filtered by you smartphone notifications when you receive a text, email or call. It automatically updates to the correct time and date, and runs on a standard replaceable CR2430 coin cell battery. Additional features include: activity and sleep tracking, phone finder, music control and more. The strap can be easily interchanged with other 20mm straps.

Skagen is a Danish watch company. It’s worth mentioning that Skagen is Danish (in case the name didn’t give it away) because their watches have all the hallmarks of Scandinavian design – minimal aesthetics, a streak of retro, and a cool font.

It doesn’t look like it costs a million dollars but this watch proves that they don’t have to have premium looks to leave a lasting impression. The slick design does all the work here and will ensure you keep running your hands through your hair/yawning and stretching your arms out/waving your wrist around to make sure your present company gets a good look at your time piece.

This analogue timepiece is even capable of counting your steps and sycning with your phone. Not bad, eh?

15. Seiko Grey SNDG57P1 The iconic Japanese watch brand Reasons to buy + Sporty face + 100m water resistance Reasons to avoid - Face could to too fussy

Seiko has been known for precision, reliability and excellence since 1881, so just because this piece is inexpensive, don't think it's not a well-made watch. It's the everyman's Rolex, if you will. This particular model features a sporty face and chronograph movement. The bezel rotates, and most importantly of all, it's waterproof to 100 metres.

16. Kartel Scotland Unisex Sinclair 38mm Watch Something a little different from this Scottish watch brand Reasons to buy + Different brand + Small, unisex size + Unusual design Reasons to avoid - Could be too small for some

If you like to stand out, this square(ish) watch from Kartel will help you do it. We love the combination of the black dial and stainless steel case. The piece measures 38mm, so it suited to both male and female wrists. It's made from stainless steel, and is fitted with a reliable quartz movement.

17. Casio Edifice A sporty chrono from Casio Ediface Reasons to buy + Sporty design + Reliable brand + Chrono function Reasons to avoid - To sporty for some

his Mens Casio timepiece from the Edifice collection epitomises true Casio inspired aesthetics. It's an outstanding analogue watch for its price, part of the Edifice collection, which is engineered by Casio. This wrist watch features a sporty stainless steel case and bracelet, and it combined with a black carbon fibre effect dial and reliable Quartz movement.

18. Hugo Boss Mens Jackson Watch A classic dress watch which will work with any suit Reasons to buy + Understated design + Classy + Black goes with a number of suits Reasons to avoid - Not an everyday watch

If you're looking for a classic, understated watch to wear with a suit, look no further than this classy dress watch from Hugo Boss. The sleek black dial features roman numerals and is powered by a Quartz movement. It's worn on a black leather pin buckle strap.

19. Tommy Hilfiger Men's Watch Timeless watch with a moonphase complication Reasons to buy + Moonphase complication + Classic design Reasons to avoid - Too traditional for some - Moonphase not for everyone

This classic piece from Tommy Hilfiger features a beautifully clean face encased in a stainless steel case. The face features a moonphase complication, which illustrates the illuminated portion of the Moon, as seen from Earth. It's water resistant to 3 ATM (30 metres) and is finished off with a sophisticated brown leather strap.

20. Michael Kors MK8184 Hublot on a Swatch budget Reasons to buy + Striking design + Very distinct Reasons to avoid - Too blingy for some

If you want something big and show-off-y, but don't have several grand to blow on a Hublot, this piece from designer Michael Kors should do the trick. The luxury watch not only looks good, but also provides maximum functionality with a clear chronograph movement and date window at 6 o'clock. The chunky 48mm rose gold case is water resistant to 10 ATM, and attaches to a comfortable black silicon strap.

21. Casio F-91W-1YER Iconic doesn’t have to be expensive Reasons to buy + Durable and iconic + CHEAP Reasons to avoid - Lacks sophistication - Almost disposable?

And finally, if you’re looking for a budget timepiece, there really is nothing more affordable than the Casio digital watch. Sure, it’s not the last word in sophistication, but the design is iconic and perfect if you're going for a retro/hipster vibe. As well as telling the time, the Casio features an alarm, calendar and stopwatch.

It’s pretty much an Apple Watch. There’s a backlight, for telling time in the dark, and the acrylic window is shatter-resistant, so it’ll probably last longer than you will. All for under £10? That’s a steal, and everyone should have one, quite frankly.

Liked this?