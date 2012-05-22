By T3 Online
Best Digital Cameras 2012: Top retro photography snappers
Get that filtered feeling with a more premium camera
For those seeking more classical looking pics, the M Monochrom boasts a 18-Megapixel sensor that while does not register colour, records every pixel with true luminance, delivering black and white photographs that are significantly sharper than their colour counterparts. Images captured by the M Monochrom can be converted with characteristic toning effects from black-and-white film photography (sepia, cold or selenium toning), without any need for post-processing. It comes in at a steep price, so you better have some stocks in Facebook to buy one.
Price: £6,120 | Link: Leica | Leica M Monochrom review: Hands-on
The retro-styled Micro Four Thirds camera which harks back to the design of the original OM-D Series, boasts ten art filters including the new Key Line filter which make images look like illustrations rather than photos. Striking a balance between vintage and modern features, the OM-D also features a 16.1-Megapixel Live MOS Sensor and TruePic V1 image-processing engine for stunning snaps, the world's fastest autofocusing system to keep track of your subjects, plus a 3.0-inch OLED screen to look back at your professional looking pics.
Price: £999.99 (Body) | Link: Olympus
This professional D-SLR has four modes guaranteed to impress with editing on the fly. Choose from Grainy B/W, Soft Focus, Toy Camera effect and Miniature Effect as you produce professional, vintage-style photos without the hassle of post-processing. There's also a beefy 18-Megapixel CMOS sensor on board capturing high quality images and a Basic+ feature which means even the most novice photographer can apply creative ambience to their photos.
Price: £530.00 (Body) | Link: Canon | Canon EOS 60D review
The EP-1 signaled a resurgence in sexy, slimmed down interchangeable lens cameras and into its third iteration it is much of the same once again. Taking design inspiration from the PEN snappers from the 60's and 70's, the E-P3 packs a 12.3-Megapixel Live MOS sensor, a TruePic V1 image processor and a super fast auto-tracking system to ensure shots stay crisp and clear. There's 10 Art filters on board including 'star light' and a 'Pinhole effect' which is essentially making your pics look like they have been shot from a hole the size of a pin.
Price: £599.99 (Body) | Link: Olympus
As one of the world's smallest interchangeable lens camera, the Q is small enough to fit in your palm, and boasts an array of lenses to experiment with including; a fish-eye lens and a unique "toy" wide angle, reminiscent of the distorted lens effects of the Diana and Holga toy cameras of the 1960s. Using a 12.4 Megapixel CMOS sensor, not only will this camera fulfill your retro desires, it'll also capture your memories in the highest quality.
Price: £299.99 (Body) | Link: Pentax | Pentax Q review
The camera of choice for Parisian photographer Mr Hoveeto, the X2 retains the signature Leica 'retro' design, and comes available in all-black or with the option of a smart silver trim. Brandishing a 16-Megapixel CMOS sensor that produces 'images with extremely low image noise, a high dynamic range and accurate color differentiation', there's also a download of Adobe Photoshop thrown in to master the art of airbrushing your pics.
Price: £1, 575 | Link: Leica
It's been around for a while, but the third iteration in the GF line of Panasonic cameras produces high-quality images with a 12.1 live MOS sensor sensor, but also has serious vintage-style credentials. Six creative control options in the 'My color mode' allows for effects like Sepia and Retro to be applied, while six Photo styles also means you can shoot in monochrome or vivid modes.
Price: £274.98 | Link: Panasonic | Panasonic Lumix DMC GF3 review