Best video game consoles 2020: get the perfect gaming console for you now

If you're currently in the market for one of the best video game consoles on the market today in 2019, but are not quite sure which one is best for you, then this guide is for you.

T3 has reviewed all the best video game consoles going, from Microsoft's 4K powerhouse the Xbox One X, through to Sony's rival PS4 Pro, and onto Nintendo's hot hybrid, the Nintendo Switch, and we've tucked hundreds of hours under our belt playing their best games, too. As such, our tech experts are perfectly positioned to help you find your perfect gaming console.

What follows here it T3's top picks of the best game consoles available to buy today. We've selected a series of systems at a variety of price points and intended usage scenarios, too, meaning that no matter your budget, and no matter if you want a powerful portable or multimedia home console, we're sure you'll find something that suits your gaming needs.

1. Xbox One X The most powerful gaming console in the world

Officially the world's most powerful console, the Xbox One X is the absolute best way to play games on home console today.

If the native 4K resolution gaming with HDR wasn't enough, then the enhanced frame rates and impressive extra physics and post-processing effects really do help remind you that you're playing on a powerhouse piece of hardware. While the fact that the system also delivers a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player as well, which on their own frequently retail for hundreds of pounds, is just mind blowing.

From playing games to watching the latest blockbuster films, the Xbox One X is a 4K, HDR beast.

Other consoles come close, notably the PS4 Pro with its PS VR capabilities, but it is the Xbox One X that just takes top spot in our list of best games consoles purely for its pairing of stunning hardware and a top gaming ecosystem.

2. PS4 Pro Massive power and access to an incredible gaming ecosystem

Sony's flagship, the PS4 Pro is a powerhouse system in its own right, allowing gamers to play their games in dynamic 4K (resolutions can upscale up to 4K with some tech wizardry) and with HDR enabled, too. The latest revision of the console is also quieter than ever (CUH-7200), which fixed one of the more minor issues some reviewers found with the launch model.

The truth is as well that the PS4 Pro comes incredibly close to taking the Xbox One X's throne, despite not technically being as powerful in terms of raw processing power. That's because while it can't deliver native 4K resolutions, it does have an ace up its sleeve - it's ability to power PlayStation VR, adding in virtual reality gaming. This, on top of arguably an even greater gaming ecosystem that Xbox, makes it a very worthy contender to the best games console throne.

3. Nintendo Switch A red hot hybrid from an old gaming console master

The fastest selling console of all time, the Nintendo Switch does something that none of the other top three consoles in our guide can, it grants the ability to continue to play your games on the go, with the system neatly transitioning from docked home console to portable handheld.

It's also got some of the absolute best first party games of any system, with titles like Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild bagging perfect scores from every single critic of note.

Simply put, the Nintendo Switch is the best console for younger gamers and the second system of the day for mature gamers. If you can afford to have two consoles in your life you absolutely owe it to yourself to experience its magic, but if you can't then you really need to weigh up what you prize more - graphical fidelity and breadth of gaming ecosystem, or incredible gaming portability.

4. Xbox One S A Full HD multimedia powerhouse

Bringing up the rear of our 4-console podium is the super stylish Xbox One S. This is Microsoft's revision to the original Xbox One and, simply put, it is smaller, quieter and aesthetically far more pleasing. It can't do the native 4K resolutions of the Xbox One X, but it still comes packing its lush Ultra HD 4K Blu-ray player and still lets you tap into Xbox's impressive gaming ecosystem.

It's also HDR capable, too, so if you want a brilliant Full HD or upscaled 1080p home console experience, it's a powerful multimedia machine that leaves little to be desired.

Honourable mentions

The PS4 Slim is a cracking little 1080p gaming system that is a great way to jump into Sony's excellent PlayStation ecosystem. It also works with PlayStation VR, too, which is an added bonus. In addition, the original Xbox One and original PS4 consoles, if you can pick them up cheap, still have plenty about them and deliver - a few bells and whistles aside - the same gaming experiences that are delivered on the PS4 Slim and Xbox One S.

The PS4 Slim is a great, and very affordable, gaming console. It is compatible with PlayStation VR, too.

You'd also be doing yourself an injustice as a gamer if you were to ignore Nintendo's 3DS and 2DS family of portable consoles as well, and under no circumstances should you completely rule out Sony's largely forgotten portable, the PlayStation Vita. All these handhelds now have sizeable libraries of games and, due to their age and current dominance by the Nintendo Switch, are going cheaper than ever before, making them a savvy choice for gamers looking for big portable bang for their buck.

Despite being usurped by the Nintendo Switch, the 3DS and 2DS consoles remain great systems to play quality games on the go.

Finally, those looking for some great retro gaming action should not overlook Nintendo's NES Classic Mini or SNES Classic Mini, as both are tidy little emulation stations that allow you to play plenty of classic video games from the 80s and 90s, while Sony lovers should not less the PlayStation Classic pass them by either, which is a remake of the original PlayStation that allows you play 20 fan favourites by emulation, too.