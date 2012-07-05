Best Twitter parody accounts you need to follow

Helping to bring a smile to your tweeting face, here's our pick of the the 10 Twitter parody accounts that are definitely worth a follow

Twitter's 140-character limit makes it a prime target for the witty one liners, and while the ones being impersonated might not find it so funny, it makes for brilliant retweet fodder.

With an official policy to crack down on the Twitter impersonators, we've weeded out ten of the best that we think could add a comedic twist to your twitter feed before they get the axe.

Not Tilda Swinton

One of the most equally bizarre and successful parody accounts, NotTildaSwinton is now unfortunately inactive. Only active for a mere five days, the ethereal musings of NotTildaSwinton gained over 30,000 followers over a series of a couple of hundred tweets. Born out of a suspicious awe for the actress Tilda Swinton, this parody takes you into a peculiar world that includes nature worship and a bat she birthed called Theremiah…

Twitter Handle: @NotTildaSwinton

Sample Tweet: I once waded the entire length of the Nile. I lost an arm to a hippo, but won it back in a game of Charades. I am stronger for it.

Not Mark Zuckerberg

Mainly poking fun at other social media sites, especially Google+, the Facebook founder's parody account is worth a follow. Even just for the jokes about Facebook privacy settings that are bound to give you a chuckle.

Twitter Handle: @notzuckerberg

Sample Tweet: So that movie, "The Social Network", opens today. I really want to dislike it, but I can't. Because I didn't make a button for that.





Barack Obama

Despite the real Barack Obama having over 17 million followers, ThePresObama has much more comic flair. Still boasting an impressive 43,000 subscribers, this parody account subverts the daily activities of the American president with great aplomb.

Twitter Handle: @ThePresObama

Sample Tweet: Hey I just met you, and this is crazy. You still have health care. Thank me, maybe.

Elizabeth Windsor

Yes, even Her Royal Highness has a parody Twitter account. Hilariously gin-centric, she has some very comical comment on the Royal family, the Government and current affairs. Often referring to herself in the third person, good old Liz is a jovial must-have for your feed.

Twitter Handle: @Queen_UK

Sample Tweet: A-Level results day tomorrow. Mr Osborne is hoping to have finally passed Maths; Mr Cameron had to retake politics. Mr Clegg did pottery.





The Batman

Get your fill of Batman banter with this comically aggressive account. Commenting on his superhero superiority, The Batman's narcissism also extends to his opinion on other everyday events for some quick witted posts.

Twitter Handle: @God_Damn_Batman

Sample Tweet: I'm making Robin see Hunger Games. As long as he's going to fight like a girl, he might as well learn how to do it well.





Prince Charles

Yet another royal parody account, but this one sees Prince Charles making some hilarious comments on a huge variety of topics, ranging from straight jokes to sarky comments on current affairs. If you fancy a quick chortle, check out Charles HRH's classic Camilla tweets.

Twitter Handle: @Charles_HRH

Sample Tweet: No, Camilla, Abu Qatada is not "a song from The Lion King".





Not Yoko Ono

Even from Not Yoko's bio you can gain a glimpse at the kind of tweets you can come to expect. Feeding off Yoko Ono's own surreal Twitter account, Not Yoko exaggerates her bizarre philosophical mind splurges to comic effect.

Twitter Handle: @Yokohnono

Sample Tweet: Write all your fears down on a piece of paper. Fold it into a pirate hat, put it on your head. There, now you're a pirate. No fear.





Drunk George Osborne

The Chancellor of the Exchequer doesn't tweet, except when he's drunk. Or that's what this parody account seems to suggest. With comic Cabinet gossip from the man “downing it in Downing Street”, expect political satire, tweets about David's behaviour and the life of being an MP for Twitter titters galore.

Twitter Handle: @OsborneDrunk

Sample Tweet: Totally baffled. We've aggressively attacked the disabled, kids, women & the North and we've still gone into recession! It makes no sense!





Peter Molydeux

British game designer, Peter Molyneux, of Black and White and Fable fame, has become a subject for parody due to his tendency to announce rather ambitious industry-changing game concepts, often without delivering any results. Petermolydeux takes these game ideas to a whole new, often utterly hilarious, level.

Twitter Handle: @PeterMolydeux

Sample Tweet: “Imagine controlling a tear, similar to Flower but instead of fields you navigate a naked body.”





The Dark Lord

He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named has abandoned his pursuit for Harry Potter to attack celebrity muggles on Twitter. With a particular hatred of Miley Cyrus, Lindsay Lohan and anything Twilight related, expect Harry Potter banter galore and bitterly comic celeb jibes.

Twitter Handle: @Lord_Voldemort7

Sample Tweet: I bet Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter would've made more money at the box office if he was hunting the Cullens.

Not Big Sam

Barely relatable to the real Big Sam (Allardyce), Not Big Sam is a hilarious mix of random events, questionable language, drugs and alcohol. 'Breathing fire over the wheat fields of the beautiful game' indeed.

Twitter Handle: @TheBig_Sam

Sample Tweet: I stood by the phone for a full 13 minutes in the dark, just imagining things. It was 1994. He had those blonde highlights. I'm only human.

Faux John Madden

D-shaped gridiron commentator John Madden is not on twitter, but fortunately this far more entertaining parody account is. Follow for sarcastic NFL insights.

Twitter Handle: @fauxjohnmadden

Sample Tweet: If the Colts really wanted to see how Andrew Luck will look, they should have had 11 guys hit him the moment he snapped the ball.

By Samantha Loveridge