Best tech hotels: Our top places to stay for a futuristic holiday

Henn-na Hotel - Nagasaki

T3 has scoured the planet to find the most technologically advanced hotels. Whether it's in the UK or somewhere much further afield, just book in, log on and switch off in one of these lavish tech hotels...

You'll notice a difference as soon as you enter the Henn-na Hotel, suitcase trundling along behind you. Because the hotel has binned boring old human checkers in, in favour of a humanoid robot and a dinosaur. The saurus, for some reason, is the English speaker. The helpful synths will greet guests, check them in and even carry bags to rooms, conversing in English, Japanese, Chinese and Korean while engaging in (presumably slightly creepy) eye contact.

They blink, simulate breathing and even adjust the tone of their voice depending on yours. Tired and jetlagged, then, presumably. A facial recognition scan serves as your room entry key card, tablets are provided to all and in your room, a tulip-shaped, voice activated concierge robot, Tuly, adjusts the brightness of room lights, tells you the weather and generally replaces most traditional switches, while sensor panels in the room detect your body heat and adjust the ambient temperature accordingly. Henn-na Hotel unsurprisingly translates to “Strange Hotel”.

Rooms from £40, www.h-n-h.jp/en/