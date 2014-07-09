By T3 Magazine
Best tech for parents
All of Tech Dad's tips in one place for parents everywhere
Budding racers and supercar lovers aged 5+ will love Porsche's take on the mini-wheeled monster, with a sturdy steel frame and pneumatic tyres that make treads just like show cars. Coming in at a lightweight 26kg and brake functions in both directions, Porsche have sprinkled a little supercar magic over junior's toybox. And hey, if you can't quite splash out on a Spyder, why not get the supertrike instead?
£650 | Porsche
Though it's billed as an easy introductin to KMX, this is a rider to be reckoned with. It's got a low-riding bucket seat to give your little one full control over the low-riding, British-designed off-road three-wheeler. The K-3 also boasts 19cm (7.5”) seat adjustment and 60mm (2.5”) of sliding boom adjustment, so however fast your nippers grow, this will serve them well for some time.
£299 | KMX
Bin the bicycle; this three-wheeled electric go-kart turned bumper car will wow the juniors, screeching through streets at up to 12mph. Fitted with two rear castors and a handbrake-style lever, it can perform sensational Ken Block-style drifts and head-turning 360-degree spins. Point the arrow painted on the steering wheel in the direction you want to go and the rear wheels will follow - it goes backwards, too.
The 24v battery above the front wheel is good for 35 minutes of fun from a 12-hour charge. Lift the handbrake and the rear castors change pitch, allowing for easy control of drifts or a full, 360-degree breakneck spin. All you need is a flat surface and a strong stomach. Oh, and there's no brakes - just take your foot off of the accelerator and come to a spinning halt.
Like a fairground dodgem and teacup ride all spliced into one rollercoasting package of fun, our young testers declared it a hit.
Fear not, grown-ups: an XL edition is en route very soon.
£500 | Razor
Most radio-controlled runarounds are so over-powered they're almost impossible to keep on the straight and narrow, but not this four-wheel-drive, waterproof, sensor-laden, off-road beast. The battery-fuelled Vaterra is equipped with a unique stability control system called Active Vehicle control, which keeps the car's eyes on the road and clear of the moors, no matter how reckless your cornering style.
It uses onboard sensors and some clever software to adjust its steering and throttle output automatically to prevent a crash. On a full charge, you'll manage around 25 minutes of continuous high-speed deering-do from the Vaterra's waterproof lithium-ion battery. What's more, this mini marauder hits 50mph with ease, and acceleration is aggressive enough to pop wheelies at almost any speed.
£339 | Horizon Hobby
Why carry a baby monitor with you from room to room when the BabyPing can link straight to the one device you always have
in your pocket anyway? Easy to set up, this Wi-Fi-endowed babycam works with any Apple mobile device running iOS 7, alerting you when your bundle of joy starts to bawl. You can then switch to the live stream, with clear audio and a crisp, widescreen 640x480 HD image in full colour, or infrared black and white. Out for the night? Check up on the new babysitter via 3G or 4G.
There's no computer required, just plug the provided Ethernet cable into the camera and your Wi-Fi router. The background hum of interference from a baby monitor can be reassuring, but it can also sound like the soundtrack to a Japanese horror film. Luckily, this filters background noise, alerting you only when it hears your baby cry. What's more, infra-red night vision activates automatically when darkness falls. It doesn't give off any tell-tale glow, either, so won't wake up junior.
£150 | Baby Ping
This iOS/Android cam packs in 4x zoom, two-way audio and motion detection, and can be viewed via Wi-Fi wherever you are. It monitors sound, temperature and motion, and can alaso play lullabies to ease your little one to sleep if you can't make it home in time.
£110 | D-Link
Off-road scooter for tackling the roughest of school commutes, the 100mm Fatties wheels can tackle anything you throw at them, while keeping you stable and in control. It folds up nice and small for storage or throwing in the car when you're done. The t-bar handles can also be changed for a joystick controller, taking this scooter to a new level of cool.
£140 | Micro Scooters
This incredibly simple gizmo pairs with your smartphone and is flown using touchscreen controls with a cockpit look and feel. It's incredibly simple - you only need your thumb to drive it - and it's also crash-proof, so will keep your little one pleasantly occupied for the full 30 minute fully-charged battery life.
€69 | SmartPlane
Simple two-way audio monitor with a 350-metre range, remote-controlled night light and thermometer. The unit has a smart battery alert system and is rechargeable, so it'll never die in the middle of the night.
£55 | Tomy
This Star Trek Tricorder-like handset can locate tagged kids or pets from up to 180 metres away and alert you when they stray outside a pre-set zone, such as the back garden. It gives you a direction to walk in to find your kid, and your child can also click the panic button on their unit to alert you something's gone wrong.
£99 | Loc8tor
This won't tell the time, but the built-in GPS alerts you to your spawn's whereabouts in style. Rather than relying on Wi-Fi, it uses GSM mobile networks across the world, using a unique data card that reduces its running costs significantly. Like the other trackers, you can also use the partner app to set a 'safe zone', and it can only be removed with two hands, so your little ones can't just slip it off whenever they fancy.
€160 | I'm Tracer
This bright digital timepiece may be made to appeal to little people, but with a tiny built-in GPS tracker inside that links to an iOS and Android app that shows your child's precise location, it's definitely aimed at you. The crowdfunded HereO is water resistant with a battery-saving e-ink screen, a tamper alert and, if your child makes “the signal” – five brisk shakes of the arm – the accelerometer will even send a panic alert to your handset. You might want to impress upon them what counts as an emergency, though. It'll also alert you when your nipper strays beyond a geo-fenced 'safe zone' set up via the app.
$129 | HereO | out later this summer
Nipper not planning any seriously daredevil trail riding? Perhaps full suspension is a bit OTT, then. Instead, go for this reliable off-roader mountain bike for six- to nine-year-olds. It weighs just 28.5lbs and comes with front suspension, a robust, steeply sloping aluminium frame, six twist-shift gears, Tektro brakes and chunky Bontrager off-road tyres.
This little bog basher's front fork also offers 35mm of travel to keep your progeny safely in the saddle and out of the thistles. And there's no need to buy a brand new bike when your kids are growing at an alarming rate. You can adjust the saddle post and handlebar stem easily.
£235 | Trek
This mean, green machine with big, 24-inch wheels is designed specifically for cross-country bombers aged eight to twelve. Like its race-winning, grown-up stablemates, the Stinky comes equipped with a raft of top-quality components and plush, confidence-inspiring full suspension to cushion the ride.
A specially-designed front Spinner Cargo 24 fork and Fastrax AF5 Coil Over rear shock absorber ensure the bike's tyres remain in constant contact with the dirt, for extra safety, more speed and increased agility. What's more, Kona's lightweight aluminium frame, smooth-shifting Shimano Acera nine-speed gears and Tektro Light Wave disc brakes make this one very responsive ride.
£1,400 | Kona
This BMX-inspired scooter packs proper brakes for when you pick up some real pace, and comes with a handy accessory kit to keep the wheels pumped up and paint coat slick.
£215 | KickBike
One for aggressive drivers, with bump sensors that let you inflict virtual damage on your opponent's vehicle, screwing up its handling. Rechargeable via USB, it connects via Bluetooth to your iOS device, putting your in the driving seat of this mini monster for hours of fun.
£75 | Griffin