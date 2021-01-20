Best Super Bowl TV deals 2021: cheap 4K & 8K TV deals ready for the big game

Looking for the best Super Bowl TV deals available? With the big game just weeks away – Sunday, February 7th to be exact – you're probably already planning that yearly Super Bowl party of yours.

The most important aspect of the party? The viewing experience. The big game just isn't what it should be without a proper high definition display. Whether it's a 4K LED or a premium high-end 8K OLED, the right TV will make or break the experience.

That's why we've put together this handy guide to finding the best Super Bowl TV deals available right now. You'll find deals on 4K TVs, 8K TVs, LED TVS, and even OLED TVs from top brands including LG, Samsung, and more.

Maybe that old TV you have isn't quite cutting it for you anymore or you just want to get an upgrade before the big game. With our guide to this year's best Super Bowl TV deals, we're confident you'll find the right TV at the right price.

Scroll on to see our picks for the best Super Bowl TV deals you can take advantage of right now.

Oh, and don't forget to buy one of the best soundbars too

Best Super Bowl TV Deals Today

Here's where you can shop for the best Super Bowl TV deals at your favorite retailers. Each has a great selection of TVs on sale, with sizes and models from top brands including LG, Samsung, VIZIO, and more.

Best Super Bowl TV Deals – 32 to 49 inch

Toshiba 32" LED HD Smart TV – Fire TV Edition | Now: $149.99 | Was: $179.99 | Savings: $30 (17%) | Amazon

Toshiba's line of Fire TVs offer a seriously inexpensive way to jump into the world of streaming, with access to Prime Video's assortment of titles along with your favorite streaming services right from the dash board.View Deal

Hisense H55 Series 40" LED Full HD Smart TV | Now: $199.99 | Was: $229.99 | Savings: $30 (13%) | Best Buy

Hisense's latest models have been seriously impressive in terms of quality and value. Grab the H55 Full HD model on sale for just $199.99 at Best Buy today – more than 10% off the standard retail price tag.View Deal

Sony X800H 43" LED UHD 4K Smart TV | Now: $448 | Was: $598 | Savings: $150 (16%) | Walmart

Sony's Bravia line of TVs is currently getting a price cut across the board, with the 43" model getting a $150 discount for a limited time. Now just $448, you can grab Sony's top gaming TV on sale at its best price of the year so far.View Deal

Sony X800H 49" LED UHD 4K Smart TV | Now: $548 | Was: $648 | Savings: $100 (15%) | B&H Photo

Grab the 49" version of Sony's X800H Series Bravia 4K Smart TVs for just $550 over at B&H Photo. The entire line is getting some solid discounts across the board, upwards of 20% on certain sizes. You can get the 43" for a $100 less, but at this price why pass this one up?View Deal

Best Super Bowl TV Deals – 50 to 60 inch

Sony X800H 55" LED UHD 4K Smart TV | Now: $698 | Was: $798.99 | Savings: $101.99 (13%) | Amazon

Grab the 55" model of Sony's X800H series 4K Smart TVs on sale today for just $699. A great value for this TV, Sony'x Bravia line is one of the best gaming TVs available and provides a premium viewing experience at an incredibly affordable price.View Deal

LG NanoCell 81 Series 55" UHD 4K Smart TV | Now: $649.99 | Was: $699.99 | Savings: $50 (7%) | Best Buy

The LG NanoCell series offers an incredible viewing experience for the price, with a crystal clear NanoCell display that provides crisp, vibrant and clear images. Great for gaming, sports, and more, for just $650 you'd be hard pressed to find a better value.View Deal

LG GXPUA 55" OLED UHD 4K Smart TV | Now: $1896.99 | Was: $2496.99 | Savings: $600 (24%) | B&H Photo

LG's line of OLED 4K Smart TVs are regularly rated as some of the best OLEDs available, and the price points reflect that. Thankfully, there's a sweet sale going on that takes $600 off their 55" OLED for a limited time. A great game viewing display ready for any Super Bowl party.View Deal

Philips 55" LED UHD 4K Smart TV | Now: $318 | Was: $389 | Savings: $79 (18%) | Walmart

Philips offers a great range of mid-level 4K TVs at an affordable price, and their 55" model comes complete with everything you'd expect from a Smart TV twice the price. Now just $320, it's a great price for a 55" Smart TV.View Deal

Best Super Bowl TV Deals – 65+ inch

Sony X800H 65" LED UHD 4K Smart TV | Now: $898 | Was: $999.99 | Savings: $101.99 (10%) | Amazon

Grab one of Sony's best gaming TVs on sale at Amazon for just $899. Now 10% off for a limited time, Sony's X800H 65" comes packed with premium viewing tech including MOTIONFLOW XR and a Tri-luminous display for incredible vibrancy and clarity.View Deal

Hisense H6510G 65" LED UHD 4K Smart TV | Now: $399.99 | Was: $499.99 | Savings: $100 (20%) | Best Buy

One of the best TV deals under $500, Hisense released their own line of high-definition 4K LED TVs to great reception. Now just $400, you get a solid 4K Smart TV loaded with premium features at a fraction of the cost. Well worth taking a look!View Deal

Hisense 65R6E1 65" LED UHD 4K Smart TV | Now: $428 | Was: $498 | Savings: $50 (10%) | Walmart

Another great value from Hisense, shoppers can grab a 65" 4K Smart TV for under $500 with the 65R6E1. Packed with premium features at a budget-friendly price, this is an excellent option for those hoping to keep it cheap with a new 4K TV.View Deal

Where & When is Super Bowl 2021?

Super Bowl 55 will be on Sunday, February 7th in Tampa, Florida at Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Who's playing Super Bowl 2021?

While the teams playing Super Bowl 55 aren't set in stone just yet, many sports commentators and fans are predicting the big game to be between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs.

How to watch the Super Bowl

Super Bowl 55 will be available on many TV and streaming services, including sites like ESPN, CBS, Amazon, and more.

Viewers can tune into their favorite sports channel for coverage or head to major streaming platforms that provide live television – including Amazon Prime Video – to catch the big game.

Kick off will be at 6:30 PM EST.

Today's Hottest Deals

Find some of the best deals happening right now at your favorite retailers. We cover the hottest deals around the net every day, from tech to home, outdoor gear and more. You'll find the best offers of the day right here!

Editor's Recommendations

We at T3 want to help you find the best deals on your favorite products. For more news, reviews, and great deals – as well as helpful buying guides – check out the articles below: