Best smart TV and smart TV box to buy 2014
Our list of the best Smart TV and Smart TV Boxes
The perfect product for film-buffs, this box gives you the opportunity to access a wide variety of multimedia content. Philips promises excellent quality videos, and the 1080p resolution proves it. This HD Media Player is DivX Plus HD certified, provoding superb HD quality, and RealMedia Video streams videos directly from your PC.
Finally, you can view a whole range of formats on widescreen, including JPEG, M-JPEG, HD JPEG, JPG, and GIF - the perfect choice for those who have a small laptop.
Price: £60 | Philips
Google Chromecast is a media-streaming dongle which plugs directly into the HDMI socket of a HD TV. Once set up via the Google Chromecast app, you can watch your favourite movies, online shows, and music through your TV.
Chromecast can be controlled via PC, smartphone or tablet via the app, which is free to download. Similarly to most Smart TV boxes, it comes pre-loaded with a few apps such as BBCiPlayer, Netflix, YouTube, Google Play Movies, and Google Chrome. What sets this apart from other smart TV systems is you don't need a separate remote - the app does all the work.
Price: £30 | Google
Sky's Now TV box is tiny but mighty and gives you catch-up services BBC iPlayer, 4oD and Demand 5, as well as apps including Facebook and Spotify.
The standard box can be purchased for just under a tenner, but for all the top-notch features, you might want to invest in the £35 Premium box, which comes equipped with a month's free pass to Sky's Movies, Entertainment or Sports bundles.
Price: £9.99+ | Sky
The Apple TV can stream up to 800 movies onto your telly. This Smart Box is quick, simple and packed with great features. It can stream up to 800 movies on your telly and means you can play the entire content fof their iPhone, iPad or iTouch via WiFi using AirPlay.
The box comes pre-loaded with a wide range of apps including iTunes, Netflix, YouTube, Vevo, Sky News, Sky Sports, Vimeo, Qello and Flickr. It's compatible with most HD TVs and runs on Apple's Single-Core A5 Chip.
£99 | Apple
The Smart TV provides an array of connectivity options, including Wi-Fi compatibility, and includes Dolby sound system, promising a top quality viewing experience.
The integrated Freeview HD digital tuner gives you access to all the standard channels, while the 14-day EPG lets you plan what you watch in advance. For PC input you'll need to purchase a HDMI cable and connect it to both your TV and PC.
£536 | Sony
This series boasts Ultra HD, the next generation of picture quality, with four times as many pixels as Full HD, and the difference is clear – high-def has been taken to the next level.
CEVO™ 4K engine's intelligence combined with AMR 800 picture-processing technology produces stunning 3D images, while Toshiba's Cloud TV gives you access to all the usual catch-up and on-demand TV services from Netflix, BBC iPlayer, YouTube and more.
Its sleek design and smart innovation makes the L9 series a perfect, yet pricey, addition to your living room.
Price: £2,299 | TOSHIBA
This Ultra HD 4K 65” TV boasts the brightest, clearest picture quality, and 4x the detail of Full HD; delivering a truly immersive experience. Samsung promises that your SD & HD content will appear transformed by the 4 step-up scaling technology, with high-def detail powered by UHD and Quad Core processing. The Samsung Quadmatic Picture Engine produces top-notch brightness, contrast and detail, to give your viewing experience a complete overhaul.
£2,999 | Samsung
Panasonic's latest high-end model is the first TV with built in Freetime, so you can re-watch programmes that are up to a week old via on demand Services, with a 'my stream' feature that makes recommendations for you based on your previous views.
This telly combines 4K picture quality with a high-level innovative functions thrown in and comes in a range of sizes: 50” 58”, 65” - all of which allow for the same level of quality. It's also compatible with a large selection of internet apps, really making the internet your oyster - at this price, we'd certainly hope so!
Price: £3,799+ | Panasonic
Allow us to introduce you to the world's first curved OLED smart TV. The TV boasts top-notch motion clarity and is over 1000x faster than your average LED TV, helping you to wave goodbye to blurry action scenes. LG has equipeed its first OLED TV with smart entertainment features so viewers can access social media and catch-up TV services, including Now TV, Love Film, Netflix, and BBCiPlayer.
£3,159 | LG
Made by LG but branded John Lewis, this full HD 1080p LED IPS set boasts 3D passive viewing technology and comes in 49”, 55” and 60” screen sizes. They also feature LG's Triple XD Engine picture processing as well as a soundbar integrated into the tabletop stand, capable of providing 50 watts over 2.2 channels.
The Magic remote uses an integrated 8-megapixel web camera to detect voice and gesture commands, so you can effortlessly flick though the standard catch-up and internet apps - Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Now TV, Demand5, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Skype.
£1,399+ | John Lewis