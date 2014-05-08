Best smart TV and smart TV box to buy 2014

Previous Next 1/10

Philips HD Media Player HMP3000

The perfect product for film-buffs, this box gives you the opportunity to access a wide variety of multimedia content. Philips promises excellent quality videos, and the 1080p resolution proves it. This HD Media Player is DivX Plus HD certified, provoding superb HD quality, and RealMedia Video streams videos directly from your PC.

Finally, you can view a whole range of formats on widescreen, including JPEG, M-JPEG, HD JPEG, JPG, and GIF - the perfect choice for those who have a small laptop.

Price: £60 | Philips