Best ski jackets and bags: keep warm and safe while plummeting down a mountain slope
Looking for the best ski jacket around? T3 has you covered. Literally.
A ski jacket with a sense of responsibility? The Dyedron is made completely from recycled polyester, but it does this without sacrificing warmth and breathability. ThermoCool padding, which boasts hollow fibers, keeps the air flowing and controls body temperature
£TBC | Peak Performance
With its four layers, Vaude's Sport GmbH jacket is ultra customisable and a real year round wearer. There are four layers, Primaloft padding for warmth and a soft outer shell. Reflective elements flank the front, while the sporty cut won't hamper your speed.
£TBC | Vaude
For an added hit of warmth and dryness, a down jacket is always best. This one is constructed from Dermizax Micro Stretch fabric and some clever Heat Navi tech that converts light into heat for even more protection from the elements. A Para-Hood channels rain and ice water away from the valuables in your pockets.
£TBC | Descente
A good ski jacket needs to boast a few key features, namely it has to be warm, keep you dry and last for a long time. This Gore-Tex constructed coat from Oakley ticks all the boxes and goes even further with a neat system of vents that keep the air flowing around your body on those warmer days on piste. It's waterproof, windproof and packs a triple-layer membrane for increased durability. We're also big fans of the included RECCO reflector, which is a system used worldwide to help when an avalanche hits.
£530 | Oakley
Skiing conditions can change almost instantaneously, especially if you're hitting the slopes in the early part of the season. So, it can often be a good shout to pick up a jacket that can be altered depending on the weather. The Cliffline has a waterproof outer-shell, a lightweight shell for warmer days and a weatherproof, PrimaLoft midlayer. A Pertex storm shell is also tucked into the back pocket, offering the highest amount of protection when the wind whips up and the temperature drops.
Obviously, we love tech. We love tech so much that even when we're hitting the slopes we can't help ourselves but to bring some along for the ride. That's not a problem for the Charger, as it features a clever integrated fleece lined pocket solely designed to keep your gear safe. The entire collar is fleeced, 3D mesh covers the shoulders for added comfort and a series of vents ensure air can flow freely around your body.
$399 | Obermeyer
Buying a decent ski jacket can often be a costly endeavour, but there are bargains to be had. This one for example boasts some of the hallmarks of a great jacket, but at a fraction of the cost. There's a Novadry membrane for increased breathability, 100% watertight seems and a raised collar to keep warmth in, along with a few useful additions like dedicated pockets for your ski pass, glasses and phone.
£109 | Decathlon
This backpack is 100% waterproof ensuring all your gear is kept safe even if you take a tumble into some wet snow. It's also constructed from high-vis material, keeping you visible at all times.
£79.99 | OverBoard
We're big fans of The North Face's ski gear and our favourite item from the 2015 collection is this Free Thinker Jacket. Aside from looking sleek enough to grace even the classiest of resorts, its Gore-Tex construction, RECCO reflector, fully sealed seem and array of vents combine to make it a very worthwhile purchase.
£450 | North Face
If you like your jackets on the warmer side, this is the one for you. Offering top-end protection from the elements, the Black Magic fabric used here has been designed by KJUS to keep in the warmth without sacrificing breathability. It's definitely not the lightest, or the cheapest, jacket we've seen, but the top drawer insulation makes this a great pick if you're heading to a particularly cold resort.
£855 | KJUS
Another jacket for the coldest of ski sessions, the Salvation manages to keep you warm thanks to an extra tall collar and Gore-Tex construction. Durability is key too, as is breathability, which is taken care of with a selection of zippered vents.
£380 | Snow and Rock
No bright, luminous colours on show here, just a simple design and hat full of clever features. A Primaloft Gold Blend material provides awesome insulation, while H2Flow tech has been employed in two laser cut vents on the rear to offer maximum ventilation. A custom, super stretchy fabric not only keeps you dry should the weather turn, but it also keeps up with your movements and never feels restrictive.
£650 | Helly Hansen
Helmets often diminish the need for a hooded ski jacket, but the specially designed DropHood actually works with it, offering an insulated collar too. As with many jackets in our round-up, Gore-Tex fabric is utilised to aid breathability, add top notch waterproofing and ensure the weight is kept to a comfy minimum. A polyester back provides more warmth, helping to wick away excess moisture at the same time and the integrated powder skirt keeps the snow out even if you take an unfortunate tumble.
£475 | Arc'teryx
Some say the mid-layer is the most important part of the whole clothing operation, so this stylish and lightweight wool and down combo from Bergans is a great choice. It'll keep your core warm, but it's also breathable in all the right places. Perfect attire to sit beneath your shell jacket.
Price: £265 | Bergens|Buy it now on Trekk Inn
Get some Gore-Tex into your gear! Available in imperial blue or graphite inferno, these soft-shell pants are built for freestyling. There's roomy cargo pockets on the thighs as well as an added layer of durability so your boots don't do undue damage.
Price: £280 | Mammut|Buy it now on Amazon
“Ah nice marmot,” we hear you Big Lebowski fans utter. This all-mountain jacket looks game cosy with its yarn-dyed plaid Marmot Membrane, but it's also breathable and waterproof. The insulation tech means you'll stay warm even when you get wet and there's even PitZips that allow you to 'dump heat' when you get too warm.
Price: £180 | Marmot
With a style that's somewhere between biker and skier, the Curtis jacket wins out in the looks department, but that doesn't mean it lacks the tech between the layers. The four way stretch fabric is really lightweight, but insulated to a high standard and the Primaloft coating ensures strong weather protection. There's a dedicated pocket for your smartphone of choice, plus a removable hood.
Price: £590 | Schoffel
What sets this jacket apart from the myriad of competition is its innovative way of weaving Merino wool through the outer layers, ensuring your body is comfortable and mostly sweat free. Ventilation is taken care of thanks to exterior zips, plus there's plenty of space for your essentials.
Price: £529 | Ortovox|Buy it now on Amazon
Lined with fleece and featuring adjustable, removable suspenders, these trousers will definitely ensure you're clearly visible when you're speeding down the piste. Waterproof protection is a given, as is the breathability – you don't want those pins laced with sweat now do you.
Price: £200 | Eider|Buy it now on Amazon
When it comes to finding the ultimate ski jacket, it's all about looking for the best tech. You'll want to keep warm, dry, but also comfy, and this jacket ticks all those boxes. The HyVent, three layered, coating is waterproof, but it also keeps the jacket light and breathable, while RECCO reflectors should make you a bit more visible in the event of an accident.
Price: £360 | North Face|Buy it now on Amazon
Another super light jacket here, this time though it uses Gore-Tex tech and a three layer system, making is breathable. If it's not quite breathable enough, there are vents on the side, to little a tad of mountain air in. This definitely isn't the most insulated jacket on our list, so probably best for warmer days of skiing.
Price: £449 | Norrona| Buy it now on Amazon
For 50 quid shy of a grand, this jacket must offer some serious tech to make it worth it. Does it? Well it does pack a lot into that good looking shell. Weather protection is top notch, plus it does away with any unnecessary bulk, making it as light as possible. Movement is key to any snow sport, so the four way stretch system means you'll be able stretch freely and with comfort. Still, it's pretty pricey.
Price: £949 | Killy|Buy it now on Amazon
While some items on this list focus on ensuring your skin can breathe, this Rab Xenon is purely aimed at keeping you warm on the slopes. Insulation is provided by PrimaLoft, while there's a Lycra edged hood and it can all be stuffed into a neat little package. Handy for popping in your bag.
Price: £130 | Rab|Buy it now on Amazon
You might not want to think it, but there's always a chance you could come face to face with an avalanche during one of your exploits, so it's best to be safe and chuck on this Chamonix backpack. Inside the bag is an ABS system, which activates when a leaver is pulled and deploys two integrated airbags. Cocooning you in shell like contraption that seriously reminds of a certain gadget used by Mr. Bond himself in The World Is Not Enough.
Price: £130 | Quiksilver