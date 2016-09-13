Best Samsung Note 7 case: T3's curated guide to tech-packed protection of the highest order

Previous Next 2/14

UAG Ice Case

A robust new entry from Urban Armor Gear, the Ice Case delivers an armoured shell, impact resistant core, feather-light composite contruction, scratch resistant skid pads and screen surround. The result? Big, fat protection for your Note 7.

Compatible with wireless charging stations as well as Samsung Pay, the Ice comes with a MIL STD 8190G 516.6 drop-test certification too, meaning that as well as 360-degree protection, it also delivers a feature set that makes it an everyday option.

Price:$39.95 |Buy UAG Ice Case