By Max Parker
Best Samsung Galaxy S4 cases and covers 2014
Taking inspiration from Samsung's own S-View cover, the Slim Armor View pairs a sturdy case with a handy window for quick, glancable information. Constructed of both TPU and polycarbonate for added durability, this cover is shock absorbent and the home button is still accessible, for answering calls in a hurry.
Price: £34.99 | Spigen | Buy it now from Amazon
On the front, this case just looks like any other, offering essential protection to the rim of the device. Turn it over however, and it's a completely different story. Covering the rear is a nifty little game – a simple take on the classic navigating a ball through a maze. It adds a bit of addictive fun to an otherwise regular case.
Price: £26.99 | Pure-Gear
With a soft-touch, semi flexible chassis, constructed of impact resistant TPU that is super durable, this case aims to add extra protection, while still keeping a sleek style. It also features a proprietary Sound Boost System, which channels sound waves from the rear speakers, and pushes them to the front. Basically, giving the impression you have front-facing speakers.
Price: $50 (£32) | Element | Buy it now from Amazon
The Samsung Galaxy S4 not sparkly enough for you? Add some extra glitter to your device with this Glam case, while still keeping the slim profile in-tact. A soft-interior cradles your phone, while the smooth exterior makes everything feel good in the hand.
Price: £30 | Case Mate | Buy it now from Amazon
Packing an extra 2,300 mAH battery, this useful case from Mophie can help improve the battery life on your Galaxy S4 by up to 80%, ensuring you're not scurrying around for a charger by 6pm. It adds protection as well, though you will lose a bit of the sleekness of your device.
Price: $99 (£64) | Mophie | Buy it now from Amazon
Dropping your spanking new Samsung Galaxy S4 is a big no no. But some of us are just born clumsy. With shock resistant corners, PORON XRD interior cushioning and an easy snap-on attachment, this case may not win out in the design stakes, yet it offers a whole heap of protection.
Price: $31.99 (£20) | Incase
Literally a Barbour jacket for your Samsung Galaxy S4, this uses all the same materials as the real thing. It's not the most protective case out there, but nothing says 'classy' like cladding your phone in quilted leather.
Price: £40 | Link: Proporta
Incipio's DualPro combines a scratch-resistant polycarbonate shell with the impact protection of a silicone case, making it one of the most protective cases on the market. And it comes with a very nice brushed aluminium finish too. Excellent.
Price: £23 | Link: Incipio | Buy it now from Amazon
This is a nice slim case that will protect from light bumps and scrapes - but Ted Baker is the star of the show here. The Autumn/Winter collection uses a natty chess board design, for those who are more than comfortable with their inner board game nerd.
Price: £30 | Link: Proporta | Buy it now from Amazon
These funky Marvel cases come in a variety of designs, featuring pretty much all of your favourite Marvel superheroes. The case itself interacts with the NFC function in the S4 - whenever your phone is transferring data via NFC the eyes of your chosen hero will light up. It's slim and unobstructive of ports too, good show.
Price: £26 | Anymode | Buy it now from Amazon
The official case for the Galaxy S4 looks much like the old flip cover the S3. This time, a letterbox cut-out at the top of the case displays part of the screen when the case is closed, so to speak. The phone recognises when the cover is on, and it displays important info - time, notifications, that sort of thing - at the top of the screen, so it is viewable through the letterbox apps.
Price: £45 | Samsung | Buy it now from Amazon
If you want to ditch the wallet and keep receipt hording to a minimum, the polymer case has enough room in the back to hold three cards or store away an emergency fiver in the back. Available in a range of vibrant colours, there's also rubberized cover for Sleep/Wake and volume buttons to keep out the scratches.
Price: £34.95 | Speck | Buy it now from Amazon
The fashion choice of winter sport enthusiasts and surfers, the case with a trendy checked print is slim enough to not add extra bulk to your 7.9mm thick Samsung Galaxy S4 smartphone and also comes with a screen protector to add another layer of protection.
Price: £19.95 | Proporta | Buy it now from Amazon
Tailor-made and military grade, snap this onto your S4 case and shock absorbing D30 material which is used in armour by the US Ministry of Defence will help guard against drops and spills. There's a leather cover to keep things stylish up front and around the back there's access to ports and the rear-facing camera when you need to grab a quick-fire snap.
Price: £24.99 | Tech21 | Buy it now from Amazon
Sporting a durable silicone skin and polycarbonate shell the Commuter Series has previously provided its sleek dual-layered protection for the S3 and now guards your next gen Galaxy with a clear screen protector to defend your box fresh handset on all fronts.
Price: £29.99 | Otterbox | Buy it now from Amazon
If you are planning to take the S4 for a mountain climb or simply have a track record of dropping smartphones, this polycarbonate and shock-absorbing silicone case provides protection against the elements whether it's a sandstorm or simply battling through the daily commute.
Price: £34.99 | Griffin | Buy it now from Amazon
Of course not everyone is a fan of bolting on a case and losing that slender form factor, so with this slim-line cover you can keep things looking thin whilst still guarding the handset against daily damage thanks to the flexible impact resistant polymer shell.
Price: £12.99 | Case Mate | Buy it now from Amazon
If you are planning to take your S4 for a trip to the gym or road run, drop your handset into the pouch adjust the strap for comfort and the built-in screen protection should help to guard against any workout related bumps and bruises.
Price: £19.99 | Belkin | Buy it now from Amazon
Another official case offering unveiled at the Samsung Galaxy S4 launch, the cover attaches itself to the back of your S4 the slender rubber bumper aims to guard your 5-inch 1080p screen from day-to-day damage and then can fold away when you want to get back to playing.
Price: £25 | Samsung | Buy it now from Amazon
If there's two S4 owners in the household the wraparound duo uses shock-absorbent plastic to form the protection and a matte finish making it comfortable in the hand. Crucially there's holes for the ports, headphone jack and that new 13-Megapixel camera to take full advantage of all those new snapping features.
Price: £24.99 | Belkin | Buy it now from Amazon