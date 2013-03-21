By Pete Dreyer
Best Samsung Galaxy S4 apps to download first
Samsung Galaxy S4 apps you need to download
Until recently, Asphalt 7 was the undisputed king of Android racers, sticking you in the driver's seat of 60 of the world's most desirable cars, and plonking you on tracks around the world. With the launch of Samsung's Group Play feature, you'll be able to play Asphalt 7 against other Group Play users in the near vicinity.
Price: £0.69 | Download Asphalt 7: Heat Android app
Samsung focused more on the photography features of the S4 than the camera itself, but the 13-Megapixel rear-mounted snapper is capable of taking superb high resolution pictures. Teaming it with a panorama app is a no-brainer, and Wondershare Panorama is certainly the most intuitive of the Android options.
Price: Free | Download Wondershare Panorama Android app
Blast your way through hordes of tyrannical T.O.O.L. baddies with a massive arsenal of guns, explosives and even lasers in this frenetic top-down shooter. Like Asphalt 7, Gun Bros 2 is playable over Samsung's Group Play feature on launch, so you can team up with your bros and put the world to rights.
Price: Free | Download Gun Bros 2 Android app
Samsung's new Air View feature for the S4 lets you navigate various apps simply by hovering your finger above the screen. Flipboard moulds itself to your tastes, delivering news and features from sectors that interest you. And now that the S4 version supports Air View, you can highlights stories and view headlines without even having to touch the screen.
Price: Free | Download Flipboard Android app
EA's mobile racer is bringing console-worthy graphics to Android devices everywhere. Jump behind the wheel of 45 hi-spec racers, including Bugattis, Lamborghinis and Porsches, and spin them around real tracks from around the world. With 2GB RAM and a whopping quadcore processor, the Galaxy S4 should have no problems running it either.
Price: Free | Download Real Racing 3 Android app