By T3 Online
Best Samsung Galaxy S3 cases & covers to buy in 2013
Give your S3 the perfect mobile home...
For something a little bit special, why not try the Metallo case from V-Moda? Painstakingly designed and crafted from a single block of metal in Italy, this case is available in a range of colours and boasts a unique V-Angle design that will leave your design-savvy friends seething with jealousy.
Price: £65 | Buy V-Moda Metallo from V-Moda
Literally a Barbour jacket for your Samsung Galaxy S3, this uses all the same materials as the real thing. It's not the most protective case out there, but nothing says 'classy' like cladding your phone in quilted leather.
Price: £40 | Buy Proporta Quilted Barbour case from Proporta
There couldn't be a more fitting case for the S3, with the handset having just been named the official phone of the London 2012 Olympics. The patriotic design could equally be used to celebrate the Queen's Diamond Jubilee, whilst the case also offers good protection due to its robust material.
Price: £14.95 | Buy Union Jack Samsung Galaxy S3 case from Proporta
With an easily adjustable strap, and a conveniently placed key pouch, this comfortable armband is the perfect case for any S3 owners who planning to pack on some fitness apps. It's also available in stylish Lime green.
Price: £17.99 I Buy Belkin EaseFit Plus Armband from Belkin
This slick black case features a laser-etched herringbone design which not only enhances both texture and grip, but also provides tough protection from any damage you may subject your Galaxy S3 to.
Price: £17.99 | Buy Belkin Grip Weave from Belkin
If you are after the more understated look, this faux leather pouch that holds your S3 should probably do the trick. There's a magnetic buckle that keeps the Android smartphone secure and is available in all the colours of the rainbow. Well, most of them…
Price: $25.99 I Buy Ultra Slim Leather Vertical pouch from Sacases
Offering full body protection to the S3, this pouch is more about protection than style, and is a great value option. The soft material helps effectively safeguard the phone from bumps and knocks, and is perfect if you keep your phone in a bag or purse.
Price: £4.99 I Buy Shocksock Neoprene Pouch from Amazon
Pencil case? Ahh, we've seen what you've done there. Giving a creative edge to the S3 surroundings, this case does not falter on the protection side of things. Expect full access to all those important ports including that feature-laden snapper.
Price: £14.95 | Buy Samsung Galaxy S3 Pencils case from Proporta
When that quadcore processor is working overtime this hard skin case sits snug around the S3 and with the small holes on the back, helps the Android smartphone to breath if it gets a bit warm. There's also cut outs for the camera and connection ports.
Price: £14.99 | Buy Black Cool Vent Case from Clove
Available in all range of colours, the durable combination of silicon and polycarbonate offers ultimate protection to the back and sides of the S3 without adding too much bulk or restricting access to the ports and features that make the S2 successor so desirable.
Price: £9.99 I Buy Flexishield case from Mobile Fun
Clip this official Samsung flip cover onto your phone to provide it with solid protection from bumps and scratches. It looks smart and keeps bulk to an absolute minimum, and is also available in a variety of colours, including the original Blue and White the S3 handset, as well as Gold.
Price: £29.95 I Buy Samsung Galaxy S3 Flip cover from Mobile Fun