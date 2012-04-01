Best music gadgets to buy in 2012

Previous Next 7/12

Best for serious sequencing: Steinberg Cubase 6.5

Like GarageBand with very ornate knobs on, this ups the ante for the serious artist, offering high-end multi-track recording, arranging and editing options as part of a digital audio workstation (DAW). Files of all kinds can be converted to the Red Book standard to burn to CD, or converted to MP3 for web publishing.

As used by: Zombie Nation I Price: £508 I Steinberg.net