Best men’s dressing gowns 2020: stay warm and cozy in style

A dressing gown has two purposes. One: it’s used to cover you up during that brief interim between getting out the shower and getting dressed for the day. Two: it’s the ultimate lazing around item for days when you can’t be bothered to get off the sofa.

There are some things to consider when buying a dressing gown, material being the most important. In the British winter, people can extend their hot showers to near on half an hour, just because they dread getting out into a cold bathroom – students, especially, will comprende.

When there’s a warm, thick, fluffy dressing gown enticing you out from the back of the bathroom door, there’s more reason to lure yourself away from the hot water, and that’s certainly a good reason to get one.

In the summer, room temp is a little warmer, so a lightweight cotton dressing gown will probably do. Cotton dressing gowns are easy to bang in the washing machine if you’ve chilled out just a little too long in one, and if you purchase a cotton towelling dressing gown, it’ll wick away any left over moisture you may have missed when you towel dried after your shower.

Our list features a range of the best men’s dressing gowns; from luxury towel dressing gowns from big designer brands to soft, lightweight ones perfect for setting up camp on the sofa to binge watch the latest Netflix fad.

The best men's dressing gowns you can buy

1. Handro Night And Day Cotton Robe A classy cotton robe from luxury underwear brand Handro Reasons to buy + Classy design + Soft cotton + Understated navy

Made from exceptionally soft navy cotton, this dressing gown from Handro is the perfect example of the quality and comfort that the Swiss brand is known for. The robe is certainly one fo the most stylish on this list, and is finished with an elegant shawl collar that gives the design a refined, gentlemanly feel.

2. Hamilton and Hare Waffle-Knit Cotton Hooded Robe Super soft waffle-knit with a snuggly hood Reasons to buy + Made to last + Knitted design + Hooded + Internal belt

This dressing gown from Hamilton and Hare is made to last, cut from comfortable, durable fabrics but keeping in mind they'll be frequently washed and worn. This robe is knitted from soft cotton with a waffled texture and lined with absorbent terry to keep you at a stable temperature. It's finished off with a comfortable hood and internal belt that doesn't need loops to stay put.

3. Polo Ralph Lauren Mens Towelling Kimono Robe A sophisticated dressing gown from designer, Ralph Lauren Reasons to buy + Long length + Two handy pockets + Big logo

If you fancy a towelling dressing gown after checking out our first pick, try this one for an alternative. It’s a calming blue colour, rather than a warming burgundy, and it’s length and style also make it a good one for mooching around the house in on the weekend. Thanks to the luxury towelling cotton, Ralph Lauren express it’s the perfect choice for slipping on after a soak. While this dressing gown lacks a hood, it’s got the bonus of two large pockets, handy for hoarding snacks in.

4. Hugo Boss Lightweight Robe A lightweight choice for the warmer months Reasons to buy + Good to slip on over pjs + Lightweight material + Ideal for summer

Whether you’re someone whose body temperature seems to run a couple of degrees higher than others or you’re looking for a dressing gown to chill out in over the summer, this lightweight robe from designer brand Hugo Boss could be just the thing. Black with white detail along the seams, it’s masculine, while the choice of cotton material, according to reviewers, makes it very comfortable to wear.

5. Soho House Fleece Hooded Robe From Soho house to your house Reasons to buy + Exact copy from hotels + Discrete logo + Fleece

This is an exact replica of the dressing gown found in Soho House hotels and Cowshed spas. Getting wrapped up in the incredibly soft fleece after a shower is the ideal way to start your morning. The design is finished with a hood, belt, and a discreetly embroidered Soho House logo on the chest.

6. John Lewis & Partners Sheared Fleece Robe, Grey An more affordable alternative to the Soho House robe above Reasons to buy + Warm fleece + Affordable + Classic design + Dark grey

Indulge in luxurious comfort with this John Lewis fleece robe, crafted from finely sheared fabric for a velvety soft handle. It's the ideal robe for keeping cosy during the colder months, featuring two front pockets and an adjustable belt cord.

7. Paul Smith Signature Stripe Cotton Robe A bold bath robe from the British designer Reasons to buy + Bold colours + Cool brand + Contrast piping Reasons to avoid - Bold design not for everyone

If you want your dressing gown to stand out from the crowd, you need this bold option from Paul Smith. It's the perfect if you want a comfortable duvet day, but still want to be draped in designer gear. The Paul Smith robe is crafted from pure cotton and decorated in the brand's signature stripe pattern. It features a shawl collar, large patch pockets, matching waist tie, and contrast piped detailing for a smart finish on those casual days.

8. John Lewis & Partners Star Print Dressing Gown A classic dressing gown for sophisticated Sundays Reasons to buy + Sophisticated design + Classic + Lightweight for summer + Affordable

With its dazzling star print pattern, this John Lewis & Partners dressing gown will make a dashing addition to your nightwear wardrobe. Woven from sleek cotton in a classic wraparound style, it features a shawl collar, large patch side pockets and matching waist belt.

9. J by Jasper Conran - White dressing gown A thick and fluffy dressing gown, reminiscent of spa wear Reasons to buy + Heavy weight + Features a hood and pockets + Classic Reasons to avoid - Don't spill anything down it!

This thick and fluffy dressing gown from Jasper Conran could be the perfect item for a lazy weekend. It’s made from 100% woven cotton, which gives it that luxurious feel and features a hood so you can completely cocoon yourself when you want to forget that the outside world exists. Due to the pristine white colouring of this dressing gown, we wouldn’t recommend it to those who have a habit of missing their mouth when drinking their morning coffee. Good news is it’s washing machine and tumble dryer proof so you can quickly get it clean.

