By Spencer Hart , Robert Jones
The best iPhone 6 and 6S case: protect your precious smartphone with these attractive covers
Whether you're looking for something stylish or protective, these are the best iPhone 6 cases around
We absolutely love the design of the Apple's iPhone 6S here at T3 towers. It's thin, minimalist, and clean. Just a very attractive piece of technology. But it's also rather delicate...
That's where these cases come in. Nothing ruins Jony Ive's design quicker than slapping on a cheap piece of plastic - but that protection could save you a lot of money if your iPhone takes a tumble.
Whether you're after a slim, fashionable case, or rugged protection, T3 has you covered. Let's get cracking (or not cracking, as it were...)
With nine different colourways on offer the Vintage Wallet for iPhone 6 and 6S offers plenty of options for those looking for a new case. Premium-grade Nubuck leather, which is sanded to imbue it with a soft suede texture, also make this case one of the most aesthetically and ergonomically pleasing cases on the market, while the strong interior rubber mould means its contained handset is held securely. Fine stitching, a two-tone design, and a price point just north of 20 quid complete the package.
Price: £21.95 | Buy Snakehive Vintage Wallet iPhone 6/6S
We like the bright orange and translucent TPU Gear4 case. It looks good, and thanks to advanced material technology, keeps your iPhone safe and sound. Gear4 uses D30, a smart material used by Olympic ski teams and the military to protect their iPhones (I jest, but it is used by them for other life-saving applications).
Price: £29.99 | Gear4
Starting at just under £30 for the hard shells (with soft finish!), there's a whole host of different designs in Ted Baker's Autumn/Winter 16 iPhone case range. Our pick are the pictured Folio Cases which even feature a hidden mirror, too. We also like the Aires Card case (the Oxblood and Brown finishes are our favourite there).
From £30 | Proporta
A cool new entry, the Distil Union Wally iPhone Wallet Case is not only made from premium leather but also features a protective, shock absorbent bumper. In addition, it comes packed with an integrated leather pocket for discrete card holding, a special pull-tab for ease of card access, and NFC compatibility for keyless usage or tap-to-pay functionality. Lastly, the Wally is available in Ninja Black, Cowboy Brown and Astronaut Gray.
Price: $39.99 (£30.35) | Distil Union Wally iPhone Wallet Case
When it comes to sleek, heavy duty, cool protection, the Black Ops case from Element has our money. It looks like something developed for the SAS with its all black colour scheme. It's made from CNC aluminium with Type 3 MIL-SPEC anodizing (very technical), and G10 composite bumpers. It even comes with a 'tactical holster' which looks like an awesome holster.
Price: £159.95 | Element Case
Let's start with a case which actually does something - amplify your iPhone speakers. Which we think is pretty smart. Made in collaboration with MTV, it'll make your music three times louder with deeper bass. Perfect for annoying old people on the bus.
The best thing about it? It doesn't require batteries to work.
Price: £14.99 | Ampfly | Mobile Fun
If faux book binding or lurid plastic don't float your boat, Apple provides a more classic and elegant solution in the form of its leather case. As you'd expect it fits the phone perfectly, and a special dye means it won't lose its colour, but there isn't much here in the way of extra features. The colours are pretty conservative too, but being Apple, this is very well made. Just try not to drop it screen down.
Price: £35 | Apple
Ullu first caught our eye with its luxurious leather Apple Watch straps, but it also makes very attractive iPhone cases. The company's newest offering, the Wally, is hand-crafted from premium Italian leather, and includes pockets for cash and credit cards.
It comes in 19 colours, and doesn't break the bank.
Price: $69 (around £50) | Ullu
The Otterbox Defender Series is 'approved for aggressive antics', it features multiple layers of protection to keep your precious iPhone looking #flawless. It includes port covers to prevent dirt ingress, and even comes with a holster, because not enough people wear phones on their belt anymore.
Want your iPhone to look right at home on the seat of you Land Rover Defender? The Barbour design from Proporta is perfect for you. Expertly crafted from Barbour's own materials, you have the choice dress tartan or classic tartan. Perfect if you're going for a country chic aesthetic.
Price: £19.95 | Proporta
It's nice to have something truly unique and personalised. Casetify makes every iPhone shell to order, allowing you to design a case from top to bottom - including adding your own images and text. A raised bezel around the edge keeps the screen protected, and the durable hardshell exterior keeps it safe from 4-foot drops onto concrete.
Price: £24.99 | Casetify
DODOcase are the original makers of the book bound iPad case, using traditional techniques to create a beautiful, traditional design. These covers are handmade to order in San Fransisco, allowing you to choose your external fabric, interior pattern, elastic colour, and monogram.
Price: $49.95 (around £35) | DODOcase
Maybe your funds can't quite stretch to a real Ferrari 458? Then the iPhone 6 case from the Italian marque will have to do instead. Crafted from genuine red leather, and finished with silver edging, this really is the next best thing to owning a 458...
Price: £39.90 | Ferrari store | Mobile Fun
If you're looking for something that offers great impact protection but doesn't resemble a tank, we'd recommend the Survivor Journey from Griffin. With a smart impact dispersion frame and shatter-resistant multi-layer shell, it can prevent damage from a 6.6-foot drop onto concrete. Not bad.
It's thin, lightweight, and doesn't obscure Jony Ive's design too much. Perfect if you want to chuck your iPhone in your bag/pocket without worrying about scratches and dents.
Price: $34.95 (around £24) | Incase
Are you jealous of your friend's Galaxy S6 wireless charging capabilities? Well, be jealous no longer with the Ghost QI case, which includes a 2100mAH battery, and Qi wireless charging technology. That almost doubles the standard iPhone 6S standard battery life, and opens up new charging capabilities, with MicroUSB port as well.
Price: $99.99 (around £69) | Incipio
This case comes in a range of colours to accessorise your iPhone while keeping it safe from scratches. A durable inlay on the reverse side gives it a chic yet practical touch. Knomo can ship it anywhere in mainland UK within two to three working days, free of charge.
If you've ever dropped your iPhone in the toilet, this case is for you. The Nüüd is waterproof, dirt proof, snow proof and drop proof, anything your adventure-filled life can throw at it. The best thing about this case from Lifeproof, which separates it from other submersible cases, it doesn't have a cover over the screen, simply forming a really tight seal instead.
We love Mophie's range of backup battery iPhone cases, and our pick of the range is the Juice Pack Air, which has a larger battery than the Reserve, but it's smaller than the Plus, making it the perfect balance of capacity and heft. Goldilocks. Batteryu size is 2,750mAh, which is more than 100-percent extra battery capacity.
Price: £89.95 | Mophie | Mobile Fun
If you think leather iPhone cases aren't luxurious enough, the Clic, made from actual marble should do the trick. With a unique vein pattern on every case, it's reasonably lightweight and only 0.8mm thick. This is worth showing off, a real statement piece to fit in with your townhouse in Chelsea.
Price: £69.99 | Native Union | Amazon
You may be familiar with the Olloclip lens accessories for iPhone, which expand the scope of the iSight camera; if you also get the Ollocase, you can be sure your phone won't be scratched by the lenses and they clip on easily. The Ollocase has a scratch-resistant back, rubberised bumpers and a raised screen-protection bezel on the front. It's just £16.99 if you buy with the lens system.
Price: £24.99 | Olloclip | Buy now on Amazon
Now something a little more natural from Australian designer Samantha Wills. This laser engraved case with a bohemian design is perfect if you're not a fan of Ive's industrial aesthetic. Inside features an inscription in Samantha's handwriting.
Price: AU$69.95 (around £35) | Samantha Wills
Speck's Candyshell cases are quite chunky, but also stylish. With protection that exceeds military standards, our pick of cases is the range designed by Jonathan Adler. They're bright and colourful, with the exterior polycarbonate shell disperses impact, while the interior TPE layer absorbs shock. You can even download a matching iPhone wallpaper to match your case.
Price: $49.95 (around £35) | Speck | Mobile Fun
Tough protection on a budget, this Spigen Style Armour comes with a smart two-tone design scheme. It's minimal, offers decent protection, and most importantly, cheap. What more could you want?
Price: £19.99 | Spigen | Mobile Fun
Want to feel nature when you're using your iPhone? Check out the EcoCase from Woodcessories. It's sleek, attractive. |Perfect for lumberjacks.
Price: £24.99 | Woodcessories | Mobile Fun
Another well-designed case, this time from X-Doria. The Revel has extra tough edges with reinforced bumpers that extend across the top and bottom edges of your iPhone.
Price: $34.99 (around £20) | X-Doria | Mobile Fun