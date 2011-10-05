By Michael Sawh
Best iPhone 4S cases and covers to buy
Give your Apple iPhone 4S a shiny new home...
Give your Apple iPhone 4S a shiny new home...
Otterbox Defender
Three layers of protective material, a polycarbonate shell and a tough silicone skin should keep Siri and all of those new iPhone 4S features safe and secure.
Price: £30
Link: Otterbox
Belkin Max 028 case
With a polycarbonate shell and metallic plate, the Max 028 gives your iPhone 4S real durability without adding the bulk in the process. You can take your pick from Whiteout and Blacktop colours.
Price: £17.99
Link: Belkin
Belkin Max 008 case
If smartphone protection is your top priority, the Max Case uses a multi-layered design to help withstand rugged use and is available in two colours, Overcast and Blacktop.
Price: £19.99
Link: Belkin
Griffin iPhone 4S protector
Covering all angles and corners for that matter, the Griffin protector has silicone cladding that wraps around your device making it secure and easy to grip. Custom cutouts ensures you can access outputs like the headphone jack and Dock Connector.
Price: £13
Link: Griffin
Amphibian Waterproof hard case
Ideal for beach-bound iPhone 4S users, the Amphibian Waterproof Case features a watertight closure system that keeps your handset waterproof up to three metres letting you take 8 megapixel smartphone snaps under the sea.
Price: £29.95
Link: Proporta
iLuv Regatta Dual Layer Case
Available in array of brightly coloured shades, the Regatta case is constructed from two layers which aims to provide double protection while letting you get at all of those iPhone 4S outputs.
Price: £20
Link: iLuv
LikeMyCase personalised iPhone 4S case
If you are after something really unique, LikeMyCase will print a photo or image of your choice using digital quality images, onto a slimline phone case which can be yours within a couple of days of purchase.
Price: From £19.99
Link: LikeMyCase
Kenzo Leather Tokyo Pouch
If you are planning to buy the new iPhone 4S as a present for a female acquaintance, the sleek pouch features a magnetic closure system and floral print lining to help combat any potential bumps and scratches.
Price: £44.95
Link: Proporta
Ted Baker Leather Style
If the iPhone 4S is a gift for you, this custom made leather-style pouch comes in two colours and features a choice of two distinctive Ted Baker linings. It should also keep your 4S safe as while earning some valuable style points in the process.
Price: £34.95
Link: Proporta