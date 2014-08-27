By Max Parker
Best Apple iPad Mini Retina cases and covers to buy in 2014
Protect your iPad Mini in style with these top covers
Much more than just a sleeve for your iPad Mini, or actually any 7 or 8-inch tablet, the Knomad is a place to store everything from your phone to your charger to your notebook. Pockets are plentiful, it boasts the usual high-end finish we expect from Knomo and it even comes with a custom 5000mAH battery pack for topping up your gadgets juice. Clever.
£119 | Buy now from Amazon
With a similar concept to the Knomad, the Mod switches things around by letting you customise the inside with individual sleeves. The charger one for example has ample space for your mains plug and library of cables. The design is classic, finish immaculate and there are enough pockets for all your accesories.
$250 | This Is Ground
Made from a wool blend, this sleeve packs a good amount of style and a quality construction, but without the high price tag. It'll offer enough protection if you often sling your iPad into your bag, though probably not enough if you intend to drop it out the window. A small pocket at the front gives space for a few accessories.
$19.95 | Kikki K
Easily one of our favourite iPad Mini cases of the moment, the SurfacePad is a great alternative to Apple's own Smart Cover. You'll get all over protection for the front and back, slashing the chance of picking up those ever so annoying scratches when you chuck it in your bag. It's also made from leather, giving it a really nice, soft touch feel that's a pleasure to grip, even for extended periods of time. A load of magnets keep the front firmly locked down when not in use, but also offer a few different angles for propping the iPad up.
While we were initially wary about actually sticking our iPad Mini to the back of the SuracePad, we're happy to say that it leaves no residue when removed. A winner all round we must say.
£59.99 | Twelvesouth | Buy it now from Amazon
This case is simple, elegant and functional, thats all you want in a case right? The case is crafted to be water resistant (not the iPad though!) and has a waxed canvas which makes a beautiful rounding edge. You can even fold it around to make a clever stand on a back so you can shift it itnto a viewing or a typing position.
£30.95 | Toffeecases
Sometimes you just need a little simplicity in your life. You've got over £300 worth of equipment so why over complicate things by adding a OOT case? The Kensington cover does just that. You've got a two-position stand and two layers of protection for the device, finished with a velvet interior that protects from pesky scratches.
£29.99 | Kensington | Buy it now from Amazon
Its 2014, its hard to know whats not made out of Carbon Fiber and what's not, so why not add your iPad to that collection? Each carbon fiber skin is custom designed to fit your device, since its made from a strong PVC based film.
$29.95 | Bodyguarz | Buy it now from Amazon
We've all seen protection cases before, ones that go round, go in, go under, hold in place, protect the screen and have 25 layers of protection - that last one may be exaggerated - But actually the Pelican ProGear is quite clever. It has a open section, like a book, which stops anything getting through the screen. Even better, when you open it it folds out to be a secure table stand.
$79.95 | Pelican | Buy it now from Amazon
This sleeve is beautiful, it really is. Mainly because - according to their website - they've got a team of the most experienced tea consuming craftsmen on the job, and it shows. If this sleeve was a human you'd bring them back and show them off to your parents, I mean it even has a slot to stick your bits and bobs in, like your Murray Mints.
£40 | Buk Case
When you think of the best thing to protect your iPad you don't think of wood, but actually, it works. Its handcrafted from lightweight bamboo and sturdy domestic maple to give you the lovely natural look.
$89 | Grovemade
This case is an iconic add on to your iPad mini, the reason ? It's thin, sleek and virtually invisible. The Air Jacket makes the device look completely unprotected, which is what some people want. It wraps around the back and the sides, but leaves an opening on the corner to attach a magnetic cover for the front.
$47.95 | PowerSupport | Buy it now from Amazon
This iChic folio is exactly that, chic. It has a clever binding around the sides and even has room for a pen. iChic teamed up with the French icon Little Marcel to make the cases, but guess whats even better? You can get a lovely set of gloves which will work with your iPad while they're still on
€34.90 | iChic
When it comes to pretty much anything, Logitech are a solid brand, and well known for making reliable products. So this very reasonably priced case for iPad mini should do just the trick. Available in either Black or Red, both feature a folding front cover that doubles as a variable stand, so you can watch movies and shows comfortably, hands free. Lightweight but protective, this case is a perfect partner for your tablet.
Price: £39.95 | Logitech | Buy it now from Amazon
Adding padding to your iPad mini is this cool and colourful sleeve from Herschel Supply Co. Letting you stow the slate in style, the Anchor Sleeve comes in a variation of colours, and a pretty posh leather zipper pull. Although your iPad will fit snugly inside, there is still enough room for Apple's Smart Cover to go inside with it, so you can keep that looking swish too.
Price: £24.95 | Herschel | Buy now from Farfetch
This meaty case is ideal if you're looking for something to keep your lovely iPad mini safe and sound. Featuring a thick watertight outer shell, the LifeProof Nüüd case will protect your slate up to 6.6 feet underwater. Being built to military standards it's also capable of surviving drops from up to 4 feet, making this hard-wearing piece of kit worth the just-shy-of £90 price tag. After all… You don't want to put your iPad in harm's way; so considering the case is built for all situations it's worth the cash.
Price: £89.95 | LifeProof | Buy it now from Amazon
This handy little case gives you the option of standing iPad mini in portrait mode, which we don't see from cases very often. It's pretty thin as it goes, serving its purpose as a case built to put your iPad mini on display. The cool thing, though, is that it'll still work with your iPad mini Apple Smart Cover if you've got one of those too. It just snaps onto the side, so you can keep the iPad protected both front and back, and have multiple standing modes. Never again will you be able to complain about your viewing angle.
Price: £39.95 | ZeroChroma | Buy now from Apple
This classy iPad mini case comes with class and sophistication, while sporting a bold red, soft textured suede interior. Right off the bat this looks and feels like a premium product presented as a book-style cover. Similar to the majority of iPad cases on the market, the cover doubles as a variable stand, so you can easily view your iPad in all its glory at two different viewing angles, hands free. The case also works well as protection, as it's built to take a reasonable impact (although not to the same effect as the Griffin Survivor case).
And speaking of impacts… You're making a real difference to somebody's life with your purchase, as every case bought not only protects your device, but will also protect a child in Africa from Malaria.
£29.99 | Kujali | Buy it now from Amazon
Love a good bit of Breaking Bad? If you're an iPad mini owner, this one's for you. Paying perfect tribute to the iconic crystal meth based series, this case, inspired by the gripping series, is completely customisable, allowing you to pick your own atomic number and symbol.
You're also able to have your name printed on the case, as well as your date of birth, so there's no chance of yours getting muddled with somebody else's, assuming everyone in the office is as obsessed with Walter White's illicit activities as you are.
The military grade D30 material used in the construction of this case ensures it's thin and sleek, yet surprisingly sturdy and shock absorbent. A dimpled design adds an element of style, but the real seller here is the toughness. It's also fully compatible with Apple's Smart Cover.
Price: £29.95 | Tech21 | Buy now from Apple
Kitting your motor out with dedicated seat mounted screens can cost an absolute fortune, so why not use your iPad Mini instead? This clever case attaches to the headrest in a secure way, letting anyone enjoy a film or two on those long drives.
Price: £29.95 | Griffin | Buy it now from Amazon
If you're not so keen on constant, all over protection, but still want to protect your iPad Mini when its in your bag, this sleeve does the trick at a strong price point. The whole of the device is protected with soft, yet tough neoprene material, while a faux fur interior protects the screen.
Price: £19.95 | Incase | Buy now from Apple
So simple, yet beautifully designed and crafted, the Sena Slim is the sleekest sleeve we've come across for the iPad Mini. Nothing more than a thin outer layer, soft inside and handy pull tab make this case, so don't expect full on drop protection. But, if your looking for something to keep the screen and rear free of scratches, this is one of our favourites,
Price: £49.95 | Sena | Buy it now from Amazon
Sturdy case stalwart Otterbox is back with a Defender designed specifically for the iPad Mini, bringing with it rugged protection for those who need top end durability. While it's not the sleekest case we've ever seen, the multi layer make up gives you three stages of defence, along with a handy pop out stand.
Price: £49.95 | Otterbox | Buy it now from Amazon
The iPad Mini is a great looking device, yet those looks could soon disappear should you drop it on, say, the pavement. The Tough Armour teaches it a lesson in becoming the tough kid, by adding shock absorption, an air cushioned & cross-net patterned TPU case and grippy edges. Champagne, the 'cool' new hue is now a colour option and it looks pretty good.
Price: $39.99 | Spigen | Buy it now from Amazon
It's a case that you can use actual Lego on – need we say anymore? Possibly the most fun you can have, while at the same time protecting your shiny iPad Mini. There's all around coverage, a bevy of colours and quick on thanks to the magnetised front cover. Get building.
Price: £34.99 | Belkin | Buy it now from Amazon
Along with the updated Smart Cover, Apple has announced a new leather Smart Case, which offers all around protection to keep your iPad Mini looking spick and span. Apple's colourful run continues, with the case coming in brown, beige, black, yellow, blue and red.
Price: £65 | Apple
Hand-crafted in France, the Envelope sleeve has the look of classic paper, but holds a rigid structure with a cotton striped lining. Cases don't get simpler, yet cooler looking than this. Plus, it's available in a range of colours including brown, blue, green, pink and yellow.
Price: 35 euros (with shipping) | Buy now from Mobile Fun
Adding minimal bulk to your slender slate the 1mm thick snap on case is made from a soft Polycarbonate based material called Plextonium which will guard it against knocks, drops and scratches. Impact resistant credentials aside, you can pick this up in a variety of bright colours including orange, pink and red.
Price: $29.99 (£20) | Incipio | Buy it now from Amazon
Beautifully stitched and finished, with a lovely micro-suede lining - the Tavik Drone is a great mix of aesthetic form and functionality. It folds nicely to create a viewing platform when you need one, and when you're finished the magnetic buckle clips shut and enables the iPad's auto-sleep.
Price: £25 | Tavik
Named after a Venetian promenade, this unusual case is all about creativity. Featuring a patented paper composite, you can draw all over it to your hearts content and become the artist you always wanted to be.
Price: £29 | Griffin | Buy now from Overstock
Paul Smith is synonymous with British fashion. So what better way to show you know your stuff than to kit your iPad out in this folio case, complete with a vintage Smith print on the front.
Price: £185 | Paul Smith
This Sena Jornal hopes to keep your beloved iPad Mini fully protected, while also giving it the look of a leather notebook. The usefulness factor is amped up with a stand, auto sleep/wake functionality and pockets for your cards.
Price: £58 | Sena
If your iPad Mini barely leaves your kids mitts then increase the fun factor, while adding some much need protection from that unwanted drop, with this lightweight, foam constructed stand.
Price: £15 | Speck | Buy it now from Amazon
Giving the small Apple tablet a vintage book look, the handmade hardback leather case uses black suede lining to keep the screen protected and can be used as a multi-angle stand. Available in Vintage Brown, Classic Black and Vibrant Red, there's access to iPad Mini connections plus there is the obvious appeal of pretending you are really into reading classic literature.
Price: $69.99 (£47) | TwelveSouth | Buy it now from Amazon
If you are still like the option of traditional note-taking, this folio style case holds a 50-sheet notepad, enough room for a pen (or stylus), business cards and any other documents you need to keep at all times. Made from durable leatherette and available in black and grey, there's a snap tab keeping the iPad Mini secure and out of view and whether you are a lefty or a righty it's easily reversible so it can be used to write either way.
Price: 49.95 Euros (£43) | Booq | Buy it now from Amazon
Shrinking its line of cases for the smaller Apple tablet, the Classic is a sleek notebook-style case that uses bookbinding techniques and features a handcrafted bamboo tray to hold the Mini in place. There's a camera hole to let you snap while the Mini is still inside the case and you can your emboss initials for the added personal touch.
Price: $59.95 (£40) | DODOcase | Buy it now from Amazon
If you are willing to spend a bit more on a home for your iPad Mini, Knomo has crafted its case from full-grain leather and 'tough moulded plastic' to offer stylish a look with some much needed protection. With access to Lightning port and the headphone jack it will wake up your tablet when opened and is primed to be used upright or raised making it ideal for typing or sitting back and watching a flick on that gorgeous display.
Price: £49 | Knomo | Buy it now from Amazon
Weighing in at just 208g and available in black or white the slimline cover hosts a Bluetooth keyboard that connects to the Mini via a magnetic clip and an aluminium cover that protects the tablet display. The keyboard uses EasyType keys which include designated iPad shortcuts like copy and paste and with a built-in stand means you can type from all angles.
Price: £69.99 | Logitech | Buy it now from Amazon
With minimalist, understated looks and a slim form factor this Polycarbonate case has a microfiber cover shield to protect the Mini screen but the real party trick is that it folds Origami-style allowing you to use in both portrait and landscape modes. There's space to get access to camera and physical buttons and support for auto waking and putting your Mini back to sleep when not in use.
Price: $50 (£33) | Moshi | Buy it now from Amazon
The Dutch-based company uses 100% felt and high quality leather that is 100% vegetable tanned for its handmade sleeve that is like a beautifully crafted pouch for your Apple tablet. A smaller pocket means you can keep your smartphone, cables, loose paper and anything else you usually need to carry in tow as well.
Price: 44.95 Euros (£39) | Mujjo | Buy it now from Amazon
Made from 100% Handcrafted leather and a lightweight carbon fibre body the case and Smart Cover folds to offer two viewing angles or a better place to type away emails and also features the same sleep mode capabilities of Apple's Smart Cover helping you conserve some of that precious battery life.
Price: £69.95 | Pipetto | Buy it now from Amazon
Available in Navy and Off White, this stylish canvas sleeve looks like its been inspired by a school satchel and with top flap and Cognac brown leather straps will hide your iPad Mini away leaving your fashionista street cred firmly in tact.
Price: £40 | Sandqvist | Buy it now from Amazon
If you prefer some official Apple protection, Just like the new iPad and iPad 2, the iPad Mini will get its own version of the Smart Cover which will come in pink, green, blue, light grey and dark grey shades.
Price: £35 (Polyurethane); £59 (Leather) | Apple.com
Available in a range of brightly coloured shades which include some glamorous shades as Paparazzi Pink and Purple Lightning, the notepad style case features elastic corners to provide extra security and also doubles as a stand to enjoy high res movies hands-free.
Price: £24.99 | Belkin | Buy it now from Amazon
Alternatively, if you want full protection for your iPad Mini, the Polyurethane Smart case protects the rear as well as the front of the tablet and of course features the smart magnets to turn the tablet on and also rolls up to raise the Mini making it a little easier to type on.
Price: £39 | Apple.com
If you have a track record for dropping expensive tech, the rugged case should soften the blow thanks to its shock-absorbing silicone frame. Primed to battle the harshest elements and guard against dirt and sand, hinged plugs seal up the ports and controls. It also comes with a built-in screen protector that still allows you to get the full multi-touch experience.
Price: £49.99 | Griffin | Buy it now from Amazon
They'd probably look out of place down the post office, but if you are on the hunt for a brightly coloured iPad Mini home, the company with the strange name has designed this envelope-style case which is made from a soft suedette material and features a soft cotton lining all of which is secured by a single piece of string for that nice elegant touch.
Price: 33 Euros (£27) | Striiiipes
While we can't vouch whether it will fit like bespoke eveningwear, the ultra slim leathery case can be used as a stand for loads of lovely viewing angles and hosts the same smart magnet technology as the Apple Smart Cover to awaken your Mini when opened.
Price: TBA | Case Mate | Buy it now from Amazon
So Apple didn't go down the Microsoft route and reveal a Smart Cover with a keyboard, but if you year for a more physical typing experience, the polycarbonate plastic shell should give you a Mac-style experience freeing up that 7.9-inch screen to accommodate documents or emails without getting your hands in the way.
Price: TBA | Clamcase
One of the first case-makers out of the traps to hoping to keep your iPad Mini box fresh, our pick of the new line-up is this glossy number that comes in either red or black and fits around the back of the Mini with raised edges to add a little more protection to that iPad 2-like LED display.
Price: £19.95 | Cygnett | Buy it now from Amazon
Otterbox has been providing durable protection for iOS devices for some time, and is bringing its Defender series to the iPad Mini guarding the back and sides of the Apple tablet with the handy addition of a screen protector to keep fingerprints and smudges to a minimum.
Price: $69.95 | Otterbox | Buy it now from Amazon
If you prefer the more understated look, British case manufacturer Proporta has served up this work-friendly slim number. Featuring aluminium lining and a faux leather design it should keep your Apple tablet well guarded when you slip it out of your bag.
Price: £29.95 | Proporta
Fashion choice of winter sport enthusiasts and surfers Proporta has had a long time partnership with the label and it's bringing its design expertise to the iPad Mini with a zip up case that features a blue check design providing complete cover.
Price: £14.95 | Proporta | Buy it now from Amazon
Offering its latest all-in-one protection with Bluetooth 3.0 keyboard in two sizes, the folio case will offer 90% of the space of a traditional keyboard and features special function keys to access volume control, screen lock and even copy and paste without reaching for the screen.
Price: £89.99 | ZAGG 7 inch keyboard | ZAGG 9 inch keyboard