Best inventions: Great Eureka moments

Winners and runners-up of the John Dyson Awards 2010

Here at T3 we invest so much energy bringing you details of the best new gadgets we sometimes neglect to hail the inventors, without whom we'd be left with empty pages. So, with this in mind, we present the winner and runners-up of the James Dyson Awards 2010. The awards celebrate the work of the next generation of inventors, who aim to keep us afl oat, keep our hearts beating and turn sea water into drinking water. Bravo chaps.

Keepafloat: Longreach

Each year at least 100 people drown off of the UK's coastline. One man concerned over these fi gures is design graduate Samuel Adeloju from Sydney, inventor of the Longreach: a “bouyancy bazooka” that shoots an emergency buoyancy aid up to 150m out to sea. The aid is made of hydrophobic foam which rapidly expands upon hitting the water, allowing victims to remain afl oat for as long as possible. It is also equipped with fl ares.

Winner: Samuel Adeloju

Inspiration came when watching military grenade launchers: “After learning about propulsion tech, I had to find a chemical that would expand to 40 times its size upon hitting the water.” Adeloju is now in talks with Westpac Rescue to produce his invention.

www.jamesdysonaward.org

Drink the ocean: Sea Kettle

Water, water everywhere but not a drop to drink… until now. The Sea Kettle uses natural sunlight to desalinate water. Using the hand pumps in the life raft, survivors can draw sea water into a black Gore-Tex-covered plastic reservoir. As the water evaporates in sunlight it hits the cover and larger water molecules condense, form droplets and run into pockets around the raft ready for drinking. Note: you have to be somewhere very hot for this process to work.

Runner up: Kimberley Hoffman

The Sea Kettle is designed by Kimberley Hoffman from the Academy of Art University in California.

www.jamesdysonaward.org

Stay alive: Reax

Heart disease is the biggest killer in the world, claiming 100,000 lives each year in the UK and accounting for 25 per cent of deaths in the US. The Reax is designed to help paramedics keep patients' hearts beating. It uses pneumatic muscle technology to compress the entire chest at regular intervals, allowing paramedics to devote time to more than one task.

Runner-up: Lars Imhof and Marc Binder

This automated CPR vest is designed by Lars Imhof and Marc Binder, graduates from the University of Applied Sciences Northwester in Switzerland.

www.jamesdysonaward.org