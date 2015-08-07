Best holiday apps for Apple Watch: whether you're flying business or economy

Previous Next 1/11

Introduction

Clutching a Lonely Planet and a badly folded map, it used to be easy to spot the tourist, but in the smartphone era, it's a little more difficult. Blindly following a map on your phone is, however, also a dead giveaway, so the arrival of wearable tech like the Apple Watch and its burgeoning travel app offerings finally allows us to blend in and go native.

Striding through foreign lands like we were born there, we only need to glance at our trusty Apple Watch to make sure we're still heading from the hotel to a suitable restaurant and not, in fact, a warzone.

We loaded our Apple Watch with travel apps for a trip to Sweden to identify the ten most helpful wearable guides.