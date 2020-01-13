Best gift cards for men 2020: from trainers to tech, top presents for him

Choosing gifts for men can be tricky, especially if they’re the type to seemingly have everything already, and there’s no pleasure for either of you in buying something purely for the sake of it.

It’s hard to muster much of a smile once you’ve opened a new spanner, box of golf balls or yet another multipack of socks – while some of it may be practical, a lot of gifts tend to only have novelty value and just end up sitting in a drawer for the next ten years.

So, to avoid give the same old tatt year on year, we recommend getting your male mates and family members gift cards. This way, they get to choose something they’ll actually use and enjoy, and it’s also a lot easier than you racking your brains to think of something, only to end up buying something in a rush because you’ve left it too late.

Choosing the best gift cards for men

When it comes to any present buying, it’s the thought that counts. So, if your brother is a keen golfer, he probably doesn’t want an HMV card. It might be easy to think of someone’s favourite hobby, but if not, you can’t usually go wrong with a film subscription of Amazon gift card. Because there’s nothing you can’t buy from Amazon, right?

For fashion fans, the choice is wide, but Selfridges will have all designer options covered, while Urban Outfitters is one of those High Street favourites that stock so many brands, they’ll probably have you covered.

We all love our gadgets and gizmos, so if the man in your life wants to kit out his home with some cool electronics, then John Lewis is the perfect place to shop. But if you’re still stuck for ideas, if there’s one thing you can’t go wrong with, it’s food, which is why the Restaurant Choice card is perfect for foodies who love to go out to eat.

Read on for our pick of the best gift cards for men.

(Image credit: Selfridges)

1. Selfridges gift card Best for luxury Reasons to buy + Lots of departments + Top designer labels + Posh card Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you know a man who likes the finer things in life, a Selfridges gift card will make him very, very happy this Christmas/Birthday/Fathers Day/Valentines.

Available as an e-card or wrapped in a stylish yellow wallet, cards can be made up to £1,000 in value, which is a good job because Selfridges stocks the most luxurious clothes such as Tom Ford suits and Gucci knits.

But there’s a lot more choice too, in the form of luxe homeware and cutting-edge tech so there really is something to suit everyone’s (expensive) tastes.

(Image credit: Curry's PC World)

2. Currys PC World gift card Best for gadget addicts Reasons to buy + One stop shop for tech + Great for gamers + Photography kit covered Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Most men would like a new gadget for a special occasion, and a Currys PC World gift card will give them plenty to pick from.

As well as the usual phones, tablets and laptops, the store offers a large choice of cameras, TVs and gaming stuff. They could even spend it on a new washing machine (if they really wanted).

Gift cards are available from £10 to £500 and there’s a choice of designs too.

(Image credit: Urban Outfitters)

3. Urban Outfitters gift card Best for high street fashion Reasons to buy + Choice of brands + Fashion, homeware and grooming covered + Trendy name to please teens Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you want your gift card to stretch further, Urban Outfitters is one of the trendiest high street shops for men’s fashion, as well as selling everything from grooming products and accessories to music and homeware.

It stocks its own brand of clothes as well as sportswear and some designers, including Tommy Hilfiger, Levi’s and OBEY, so there are plenty of ways to spend a card.

Cards range in price from £10 to £1,000 (if you’re feeling super generous).

(Image credit: Netflix)

4. Neflix gift card Best for movie buffs Reasons to buy + Available in loads of shops + You can choose length of subscription Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Let's face it, TV isn’t what it used to be, so if you want to give someone the gift of banishing boredom, consider a Netflix subscription gift card.

You can choose the amount or length of subscription so the receiver can watch jolly shows like The Crown, Sex Education or Stranger Things and a whole host of films, of course.

Netflix cards can be found in heaps of shops, or you can buy an e-card from the company’s website and load it with an amount between £15 and £100, which you can pay for using PayPal if you want.

(Image credit: Footlocker)

5. Footlocker Best for sneakerheads Reasons to buy + Exclusive items + All your trainer needs covered Today's Best Deals $25 View at Staples

If you’re buying for a man who loves sneakers, you’ll know it’s probably best to let him choose his own as the array of styles and colours on offer are close to infinite.

Of course, loads of sportswear shops offer gift vouchers, but Footlocker is a good bet as it also has exclusive items so there’s less chance of spotting someone with the same pair of shoes.

Whether the man in your life is after timeless Stan Smiths or trendy Nike 97s, there’s a sneaker to suit everyone.

(Image credit: Thread)

6. Thread gift card Best for fashionable wannabes Reasons to buy + Personalisation service + Range of brands + Fresh customer experience Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If the man in your life could do with a bit of a style overhaul or hates shopping, a Thread gift card could be a great gift for both of you!

The online shop aims to make style simpler by recommending clothes to suit an individual’s preferences and lifestyle, then suggests lots of items to make them look great from a range of brands to suit their budget.

E-cards are available and boxed physical cards are also on offer for £30 to £200.

(Image credit: Amazon)

7. Amazon gift card Best for anyone Reasons to buy + Everything you can think of + Includes Kindle and Prime Video Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Some people are fussy and difficult to please, while others have pretty much everything. And this, we think, is there the Amazon gift card comes in.

Available in amounts ranging from £10 to £1,000 the card can be used to buy pretty much anything. We can think of very few things this massive e-tailer doesn’t sell!

For minimalists who don’t want more stuff, they can even cash it in for Kindle books, groceries or in exchange for Prime Video.

(Image credit: Restaurant Choice Card)

8. The Restaurant Choice Card Best for foodies Reasons to buy + Accepted in thousands of restaurants + Can be used any time of day + Doesn’t have to be spent all at once Visit Site

They say the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, and the Restaurant Choice Card is ideal for foodies who love to go out to eat. This card has thousands of participating stores including Zizzi, Pizza Hut, Nando’s, Yo Sushi, The Real Greek and many more. So whatever their preference, they’re bound to find their favourites on here, or even something new to try! The card can be pre-loaded with values of £10, £20 and £50, up to the value of your choice, and it can be spent any day, any time. You can use the card to pay for all food and drink at the participating restaurants, and any leftover credit will remain on the card and can be used elsewhere.

(Image credit: John Lewis )

9. John Lewis Gift Card Best for the man who has everything Reasons to buy + Can be used in JL and Waitrose and Partners + Covers a range of products and brands + Experience gifts also available Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

What to get the man who has everything? John Lewis is the perfect department store to shop in for a range of household appliances, furniture, electronics, beauty, clothing and more. He will be spoilt for choice, and can even use this gift card in Waitrose and Partners, too. John Lewis also provides experience gift cards including interior design, beauty, nursery and style experiences, which all provide personal and one-one advice on the subjects.

The cards can be used to purchase products online and in-store, and can be used for the majority of products and services excluding a few listed on their website. If you choose to purchase the John Lewis Experience card, it comes gift wrapped in a box with ribbon and a personal message, however, if you wish to keep it green there is an e-card option also available.

