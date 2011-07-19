By Adam Bunker
Best gadgets for under 100 pounds: T3 Awards 2011
We reveal the best gadgets for under £100...
7/Bosch IXO
Now in its fourth incarnation, nothing beats the Bosch IXO cordless screwdriverwhen it comes to quick DIY tasks.
Price: £39.99
5/Klipsch S4i
The first rule of buying an iPod is to do away with the headphones, but what to replace them with? If it's versatility you're after, these are a great bet, providing flexibility and excellent sound at a reasonable price.
Price: £89.99
2/Creative SoundBlaster Tactic 3D Sigma
These headphones aim to recreate surround sound without taking up the space of speakers, or annoying your neighbours. To do so Creative enlisted George Lucas' audiophiles at THX to provide the 3D soundscape.
Price: £79.99
11/Wacom Bamboo Stylus
Contrary to its naming,Wacom's Bamboo Stylus is not constructed from the panda's favourite bit of munch, instead the tablet compatible touchscreen stylus is hewn from a combination of black and silver satin-textured metals.
Price: £24.95
9/Idapt Universal Charger I4
Connected up to the mains the Idapt i4 presents three docking ports and an additional USB connection charger ensuring that your full array of portable tech possessions can be simultaneously readied for that next outing.
Price: £39.99
6/Logitech Performance Mouse MX
For those who spend an inordinate amount of time with the computer navigator, the wireless Logitech Performance Mouse MX is built like a tank and gets straight to the point.
Price: £89.99
4/Sony PlayStation Move
While it may not have sold as many as Microsoft's Kinect, the PlayStation Move has still shipped a not-to-be-sniffed-at 8 million units.
Price: £25.52 per controller
3/Razer Onza Tournament Edition controller
The official Xbox 360 controller isn't bad by any means, but if you're truly serious about gaming, you need to look at the Razer Onza Tournament Edition.
Price: $49.99 (£30)
17/Miniot Cover for iPad 2
A classy adaptation of Apple's own Smart Cover principle, the Miniot Cover for iPad 2 offers a stylish screen protector with multiple stand options hidden within its malleable wooden frame.
Price: £43
16/Griffin Adidas miCoach Armband
Having teamed up with sporting giant Adidas, accessory great Griffin has produced what is arguably the ultimate in smartphone touting sports armbands.
Price: £19.99
13/Proporta Ted Baker Leather Style Case
Teaming up with fashion great Ted Baker, accessory giant Proporta has created an iPhone case that combines high-end function with premium design features, to create an overall package of style and substance.
Price: £34.95
12/Joby Gorillapod Video
As the video recording credentials of compact digital cameras rises and portable video cameras decrease in size, Joby as finely attuned its hugely popular Gorillapod accessory to bring a video specific offering.
Price: From £19.99
10/Apple iPad Smart Cover
Launched alongside the iPad 2, Apple's iPad Smart Cover has taken screen protection to a quirky new level with seemingly magical auto aligning credentials.
Price: £35
1/LG ST600 Smart TV Upgrader
Offering an easy way to turn your HDTV into a web-connected TV, the LG ST600 Smart TV Upgrader could save you having to splash out on a new set.
Price: £80.00
14/Jawbone Era
Taking tips and technologies from the armed forces, Jawbone's new Era Bluetooth headset is equipped with the military-grade NoiseAssassin tech for improved audio output.
Price: £99.99
8/Tefal Vitacuisine Compact
A full meal in 10 minutes? This multi-level steamer stacks up tall, producing delicious results that are far healthier than your usual "fast food".
Price: £99.99