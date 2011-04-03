Best free Android apps: April





The best free apps available from the Android Market for April 2011.



In the three years since Android appeared as the plucky underdog in a world dominated by the Apple iPhone, Google's open-source smartphone and tablet OS has racked up over 300,000 dedicated apps, becoming the de facto choice for those unsold on the degree of "magic" and "revolution" to be found in Apple's iDevices.



But which of these thousands of competing apps are worth your time (and your cash)? Keep your 'Droid up to date with all the latest and greatest apps to roll off the Android production line with T3's monthly list of the best free Android apps.







Amazon

Purchase content from the e-tailer straight from your phone.

Amazon full review













Advanced Task Killer

Turns off the apps which are drinking up too much of your phone's battery juice.

Advanced Task Killer full review













Amazon MP3

Turn your phone into a music machine with Amazon's music store and download songs DRM-free.

Amazon MP3 full review













Photoshop

The ultimate phone-photo pimping app.

Photoshop full review













BBC iPlayer

Your favourite catch-up TV service finally comes to Android.

BBC iPlayer full review









