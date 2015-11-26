Best fashionable laptops: top laptops that dress to impress

Previous Next 3/7

Samsung ARM Series 3 Chromebook

If you're always connected to a wi-fi signal and rarely venture beyond a browser or email (Gmail especially), consider Samsung's sleek Chromebook. Although Google's ChromeOS is more like a glorified web browser than a bona fide operating system, it has allowed manufacturers to produce slim, light and very cheap laptops that boot up in seconds and don't slow down with age.

This well-appointed 11.6”, track pad-operated model comes with two USB ports and runs on a speedy Dual Core ARM processor that loads web pages at warp speed. But one of the Samsung's most desirable attributes is that, from a distance, it looks a bit similar to a Macbook Air – and for just £229. Sure it's a bit plasticy but the keyboard's excellent and the battery lasts at least six hours. This is a superb budget choice – but don't forget that it's near useless away from a wi-fi signal.

£229 | Samsung