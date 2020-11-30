Best Cyber Monday KitchenAid mixer deals

With the sales under way and the Best Cyber Monday deals well under way, these are the best KitchenAid mixer deals we can find. There’s no doubt that you’re often paying a premium price for the best KitchenAid stand mixers, but then it is a premium product. The cheapest is usually on sale for around £300, while the more expensive KitchenAids can set you back as much as £900 for a professional standard mixer.
However during sales periods you'll find discounts of up to £200 or $200. That's a good deal; if anyone has KitchenAid's stand mixers with more than £200 or $200 off, that's probably an exceptional deal. Or it's someone trying to scam you. Stick to retailers you trust, such as these.
- USA
- KitchenAid: Up to $100 off KitchenAid mixers. Plus 25% off choppers, blenders and stand mixer accessories!
- Best Buy: $100 off KitchenAid mixers and up to $100 off accessories
- Amazon: Up to $20 off mixer accessories
- Home Depot: Up to $100 off mixers and accessories
- Kohl's: Up to $50 off a huge range
- Walmart: A wide range although on deals as such
- UK
- Currys: £100 off the classic Artisan stand mixer
- Amazon.co.uk: Not many KitchenAid offers but nearly £100 off Kenwood mixers
- Lakeland: Up to £40 off KitchenAid mixers
- Wayfair: Has sold out of eveything
- John Lewis: A big KitchenAid range but largely sold out and no deals
Whether you’re a creative cake maker, pie perfectionist, or mousse marvellist, the KitchenAid isn’t just any old baking tool. It combines clever rotation patterns with powerful features to help you prepare food to precision. And with detachable heads turning it into a slicer, pasta cutter, or even a sausage maker, you know you’re getting your money’s worth.
But while they’re technically advanced, KitchenAid stand mixers are certainly not hard to use. The attachments clip in and out easily, the parts are easy to clean, even though not all are dishwasher safe, and the sliding power control is simplicity itself.
They’re attractive, too. With sleek, colourful shiny exteriors, and smart stainless steel bowls, KitchenAids really do look smart on the work surface, which means you won’t feel the need to put it away!
KitchenAids do tend to vary in price. A lot of the time it can come down to the combination of bowl capacity and motor power on offer. But it could also come down to design – KitchenAid is a fan of limited editions – or the number of head attachments that come in the box.
KitchenAid Artisan stand mixer deals in the UK
- Shop for KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixers at John Lewis
- Shop for KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixers at Currys
- Shop for KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixers at Amazon
KitchenAid Artisan stand mixer deals in the USA
- Shop for KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixers at Walmart
- Shop for KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixers at Best Buy
- Shop for KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixers at Amazon