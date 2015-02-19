By Mark Mayne
Best clay pigeon shooting gear and tech to buy 2015
High tech kit including apps, coats, glasses and some top tips
Anyone worth their salt attends a shoot sporting their Hunters, but the new game in town is MuckBoots. The rugged simplicity and extreme warmth are winning fans from all sports of life. These Arctic Sport boots feature fleece lining and thermal instep linings for the ultimate in snuggery (good to minus 40 degrees centigrade), while of course remaining 100% waterproof and flexible thanks to the 8mm neoprene upper and rugged outsole.
£100 | Muckboot
Iconic gun maker Beretta has decided to try its hand at a range of lifestyle products, and our favourite is the Dynamic jacket. With an air of Barbour about it, the coat has a GORE-TEX membrane which utilises a special Dynema fibre for much improved feel and function, along with added movement for when you're in the middle of a clay pigeon shoot.
euro 491 | Beretta
Designed for shooting even in less than perfect weather conditions, these MacWet gloves aim to give 100% grip along with a secure fit and elastic strap. The Aquatec material adapts to the climate and surrounding moisture, increasing comfort and helping that all important grip.
£27.99 | MacWet
Based on the same tech that protects the eyes of SWAT officers, Oakley has kitted these with a stress resistant frame and Plutonite lenses.
£95 | Oakley
If you're planning on taking up clay pigeon shooting, then you'll need to invest in a pair of ear defenders, or risk your drums being forever damaged. This pair has a Noise Reduction Rating of 20 decibels, a 500 hour battery life and a foldable design for easy storage. They'll amplify low level sounds with minimal distortion and an active volume protector ensures harmful noises don't even make it to your ear.
£179.99 | Peltor
Designed to fit 250 cartridges along with the plenty of your clay pigeon shooting gear, this bag boasts D3O padding for increased durability and protection.
£45 | Musto
An app that can help protect your ears from harmful sounds? Well that certainly got us interested. Download the £6.99 app from App Store (sadly iOS only), plug in a pair of earbuds with mic and you're ready to go.
£6.99 | Gunsonics