Best Chromecast apps 2015

Introduction

If you're the lucky owner of Google's smart TV dongle and are looking for the best Chromecast apps, you're in luck. We've rounded up the best apps to turn your gogglebox into an all-singing smart TV, with the likes of Netflix and Google Play offering the latest digital entertainment.

Google's Chromecast turns your TV into a internet-connected smart TV, and is still one of the cheapest ways to give your dumb TV a new lease of life. The service has now a tonne of apps and third party devs can create their own, expading the service even more. Chromecast apps are an addition to the Android or iOS versions, so you don't need to install anything separate on the dongle itself.

The little device allows users to stream films, TV, music, pictures and local files direct to their TV screens wirelessly. This is all thanks to a number of apps including Youtube, Netflix and Google's own streaming services to name just a few and Google say the list of apps will continue to grow.

Chromecast takes the hassle out of playing media on the TV, say goodbye to unpractical HDMI cables trailing across the room and say hello to the easy way to view your favourite media. We have a run-down of 10 of the coolest apps on the Google play store, to get the most out of the Chromecast.

Additional reporting by Sam Pegg