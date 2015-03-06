The 10 hottest cars at the Geneva Motorshow 2015

Previous Next 9/10

Honda Civic Type R

This is it. This is the final iteration of the long-awaited hot hatch that will go on sale in July with prices starting from £29,995. Honda has added a few bits of exterior chintz to its molten hatch, such as slightly awkward looking air intakes above the front wheels and a massive fixed rear wing. Regardless, the 2.0-litre engine produces a fruity 306bhp that results in a 0-62mph sprint time that is claimed to be class-leading. It's certainly a lot of bang for your buck but only time will tell if it has got the skills to fend off the upcoming Ford Focus RS

£29,995 | www.honda.co.uk