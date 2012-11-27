Car Tech: The in-car kit you need in your life

Previous Next 18/22

Ford SYNC & MyTouch

The goal with Ford's MyTouch infotainment package was to make a system that could be used comprehensively without the need for the driver to ever take their concentration off the road. Bluetooth support for smartphones means you can play music, send SMS messages and make phone calls without having to take your device out of your pocket. MyTouch also features the more common 3D navigation, climate control and a multitude of diagnostic tools, as well as full voice-recognition controls and straightforward 5-way controls on the steering wheel to operate the centre console. The latest MyTouch update now adds something called 'Scout' which tells you when you are close to a traffic jam and how long is left of your journey. So you can easily answer the kids when the ask 'are we there yet?'

Link: Ford