Best camcorder to buy in 2015

JVC GS-TD1

JVC kick off our top picks with an incredibly intelligent device that sets the standards for 3D shooting. The 3D setting is no optional extra - the twinned HD GT lenses are integrated, which feed into Falconbrid, the camera's imaging engine, which processes them simultaneously to produce one image. What you end up with is a stunning 1920 x 1080i 3D image in essentially the same MP4 MVC format used for Blu-ray. What's more, you can do away with those ugly 3D glasses, as the 3.5-inch screen is autostereocopic.

Though it takes time and dedication to get used to with the various buttons and settings, the amazingly sharp results make it time well spent. It's a great 2D recording device too, but it was made for 3D, and it's in 3D where it blows the competition out of the water.

£1,599.99 | JVC