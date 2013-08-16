Apps for Blackberry: Downloads for BB10
Best apps for Blackberry 10
Best apps for Blackberry 10
Still the best independent way to get train tickets in the UK, Trainline does everything you could ever need for a ticket buying app. You can save all your regular journeys, buy and pick up from almost any station in the UK up to 10 minutes before departure and even check the latest journey time estimates and current schedules.
Price: Free | Download Trainline Tickets Blackberry app
A nice little Spotify alternative, Slacker has a library of around 10 million songs, and over 200 well-curated radio stations for different moods and genres.
Price: Free | Download Slacker Radio Blackberry app
Much like Passbook, Vouchercloud collects deals for you as you're out and about. Some are universally available through the app, but many come through use of your GPS, as the apps checks where you are and then finds you deals for places nearby.
Price: Free | Download Vouchercloud Blackberry app | Vouchercloud
Facebook's top movie app makes the jump to Blackberry, bringing a 50,000+ strong film catalogue and Rotten Tomatoes' reviews with it. Also very friendly when it comes to looking up showing times and locations.
Price: Free | Download Flixster Blackberry app
A brilliantly simple way of recording and sharing short videos. Once you've got your short flick ready to go, you can share it to Keek's 50 million-strong community as well as following other users. Think Twitter with video status updates.
Price: Free | Download Keek Blackberry app
This feature-laden photo editing app has filters galore, and even lets you share your creations to BBM or social networks when you're finished playing. Open APIs are a nice touch for tweaking developer types.
Price: £2.50 | Download Photo Studio PRO Blackberry app
Endomondo, you know the deal. Track your runs with GPS and log all your metrics over time, compete with your friends and other runners on routes around the country and find new running spots recommended by fellow athletes. You can even get live peptalks from your friends, all they have to do is type a message into the Endomondo website and your app will read it out as you're going.
Price: Free | Download Endomondo Blackberry app
Part EPG, part social network, part consumerist portal. Zeebox lets you find, share and watch TV with your social contacts, take part in live chats about programmes and even see celebs and verified Twitter profiles that are currently watching with you.
Price: Free | Download Zeebox Blackberry app