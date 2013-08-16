Apps for Blackberry: Downloads for BB10

Previous Next 7/8

Endomondo

Endomondo, you know the deal. Track your runs with GPS and log all your metrics over time, compete with your friends and other runners on routes around the country and find new running spots recommended by fellow athletes. You can even get live peptalks from your friends, all they have to do is type a message into the Endomondo website and your app will read it out as you're going.

Price: Free | Download Endomondo Blackberry app