Best free and paid for HTC One M8 apps
The hottest, funnest and most useful apps for your brand new HTC One M8
Undoubtedly influenced by the classic Lemmings games, the aim is to get all your good grapes to reach a flag at the end of the map and destroy all the bad ones. It has an Angry Birds vibe to it, but is a fresh take on the commute-busting addictive game.
£2.89 | Download
A million miles away from the new Russell Crowe film, and not nearly as earnest, this saccharine little number sees you become Noah collecting animals for his arc and sailing with them against stormy seas.
Free | Download
Everyone enjoys sharing stupid photos with their mates, that's what messaging apps are for, right? Well, Reactr adds a whole other level to your favourite past-time. This app gives the ability to share photos and receive a picture reaction from your friends. After all, you deserve more than just a 'lol'.
Free | Download
Fancying polishing up your Spanish? The visually neat but friendly app helps you pick up a wide variety of languages, from Dutch to Korean to Hebrew. Lingua.ly helps you learn languages as you browse the web in foreign languages - allowing you to highlight any word and save it for later where you can practise it with games and flashcards.
Free | Download
Your own social media time capsule. Timehop uses all your uploads to Facebook, Instagram, Twitter Flickr, and Foursquare and shows you what you were doing on each day gone by. Abe, your cutesy dinosaur guide, takes you on a time travel through your favourite social media moments, and even those ones you wish were forgotten.
Free - Download
This game is about bouncing cat which fires lasers from it's eyes, turns into a unicorn and shoots flying walruses - in what seems like the most psychedelic sugar rush ever. All of this, paired with acid-trip colours and retro graphics. This game is certainly an odd one, but also simple, fun and free.
Free | Download
A sleek twist on flappy bird or that addictive clicky helicopter endless runner game, with a much more visually appealing style. Simple app gaming at its best. Using just your thumb, guide your spaceship through the minimalist monochrome cavern world.
£0.84 | Download
Riding on the back of the recent Captain America 2: The Winter Solider film, Marvel and Gameloft release a new Captain America game complete with some nice comic book cell shaded graphics. Fight villains and crime with action combat, some tactical options and even multiplayer capabilities.
Free | Download
The Reddit world of pictures, intense debate, news, humour, video and endless procrastination is brought to the HTC One with Reddit Now. This app quenches your Reddit addiction with a neat and smooth interface, much more enjoyable than the fiddly ordeal of looking for cat photos on your mobile browser.
Free | Download
A kind of Netflix for magazines. Already with an impressive range of 411 titles and 3779 issues, spanning from NME, the Lady to the Beano. Of course, an app like this is not going to be free. However, £9.99 a month could work out cheaper than Google Newsstand's Pay-per-magazine system.
£9.99 per month | Download