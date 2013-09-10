By Pete Dreyer
Best Apple iPhone 5s apps to download now
iOS 7 apps to make the most of your mighty new iPhone 5s
iOS 7 apps to make the most of your mighty new iPhone 5s
Infinity Blade III is the latest game from Epic and has, once again, become the benchmark for gaming graphics on iOS devices. Using the iPhone 5S's A7 64-bit processor to its absolute fullest you'll get real-time graphics almost verging on console quality. Featuring the hero Siris Infinity Blade III will bring to a close the epic slasher trilogy showcasing 8 worlds, each world apparently dwarfing the original game in size.
Price: £TBC I Out September I Epic Games
An immersive and cinematic campaign joins a tense 'Survival Mode' where you must fight off unrelenting waves of enemies. What makes Strike Team special is the instant switching between a third person tactical view of the map, and typical first person shooter action. The beefed up graphical capabilities of the iPhone 5s should make the multi-tasking and graphical aspects of this game a breeze.
Price: £4.99 | Out now | Download Call of Duty: Strike Team
Mextures is - for our money - the best photo and image editing app on iPhone. It isn't necessarily the most powerful, but it's certainly the most fun to use and taking into account the iPhone 5S will now come sporting an even better 8MP camera this is the perfect app to start trying out some of the phones new features.
Price: £1.49 I Out now I Download Mextures
Asphalt has - and continues to be - the benchmark for graphical quality when it comes to mobile racing games. Essentially the Gran Turismo of the smartphone world Asphalt has continually pushed the boundaries of what's possible on a smartphone. You'll be pleased to hear that Asphalt 8: Airborne is no different offering eye-watering graphics and, thanks to the A7 chip in the iPhone 5S, completely lag-free racing. With over 47 fully licensed cars and 9 completely new locations you'll spend much of your time hunting out the new ramps letting you perform barrel rolls and stunts.
Price: £0.69 I Out now I Download Asphalt 8: Airborne
Recently added to the iPad 2 ranks bringing a greater photo editing experience to the Apple tablet, it currently only supports a maximum resolution size of 1600 x 1600. A Retina display improves things in the resolution department which means cropping and filtering pictures with greater megapixel quality.
Price: £6.99
Buy it now: Download Adobe Photoshop Touch app
Nike+ Move is a fitness app that has been specifically built for the iPhone 5S taking full advantage of a brand-new piece of hardware called the Motion coprocessor. Essentially it's a separate processor that will power all the sensors including accelerometer, compass and gyroscope all at the same time giving you unparalleled accuracy when it comes to sports and fitness. Using 'Contextual Awareness' Nike+ Move will intelligently be able to know if you're running, walking and cycling.
Price: £TBC I September I Nike