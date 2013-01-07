Android games consoles to look out for

Previous Next 2/5

GameStick

Yet another Kickstarter phenomenon, Gamestick reached its funding goal of $100,000 in little over two days and looks set for an April release date. 200 of the best Android gaming titles have been cherry picked by developers to run perfectly on your big screen TV, with more being added all the time. The GameStick runs on Android's Jelly Bean Operating System and on an Amlogic's 8726-MX processor and the company says it has working prototypes of the console already in closed beta.

Price: $79 | Out: April 2013 | Kickstarter