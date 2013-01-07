By T3 Online
Android games consoles to look out for
Android consoles primed to bring mobile gaming to your living room
Android consoles primed to bring mobile gaming to your living room
OUYA took crowd funding site Kickstarter by storm last year with its cube of Android gaming goodness that has been backed by several high profile figures in the tech industry including Jambox designer Yves Béhar and Xbox co-creator Ed Fries. Costing a mere £99, the hackable console will run on Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich and pack a meaty quadcore Tegra 3 processor, a wireless gamepad, 8GB of storage and full HD support all of which is aimed at bringing the best of Android gaming like like Shadow Gun, Dead Trigger and Canabaltto to your TV.
Price: £99 | Due: March 2013 | Ouya
Yet another Kickstarter phenomenon, Gamestick reached its funding goal of $100,000 in little over two days and looks set for an April release date. 200 of the best Android gaming titles have been cherry picked by developers to run perfectly on your big screen TV, with more being added all the time. The GameStick runs on Android's Jelly Bean Operating System and on an Amlogic's 8726-MX processor and the company says it has working prototypes of the console already in closed beta.
Price: $79 | Out: April 2013 | Kickstarter
Hot on the heels of OUYA and GameStick, the graphic chip maker's foray into portable gaming comes in the shape of a game controller with a 5-inch Retina display that can play Android games and will be able capable of streaming PC games to users on the go. Running on the new Tegra 4 micro processor, the Shield can connect to Wi-Fi and access the Google Play Store, has a bass reflex speaker with HDMI and USB ports for added connectivity.
Price: TBA | Out: TBA | Nvidia
“Is that a thin PS Vita?” Not quite. Archos has marched into the mobile games market with this 7-inch, Ice Cream Sandwich packing gaming tablet. Under the surface there's a 1.5GHz dual-core CPU and a dedicated quad-core Mali 400 MP GPU, along with 8GB of internal storage and a microSD slot for up to 64GB extra storage. And thanks to WiFi connectivity, you get full access to Google Play to grab the games.
Price: £129 | Out: Now | Archos
Looking to crowd-funding website indiegogo to raise capital and interest, the Android based console aims to create a truly home gaming system by turning into regular household items like a vase or a sculpture. Aside from trying to blend into the décor, the Nvidia Tegra 3 quadcore powered console packs 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, WiFi, Bluetooth, HDMI support and a touchscreen controller that comes customizable adhesive buttons which is different…
Price: $125 | Out: TBA | indiegogo