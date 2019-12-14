Best AirPods case 2020: skin up your Pods with the best Apple AirPod buds covers and cases

While, obviously, the best Apple AirPods case is the one Apple makes, there are a lot of other AirPod and AirPod Pro cases and covers out there. Apple’s AirPods – and the latest AirPod Pros – have been a smash hit amongst, well... basically everyone since launching a couple of years ago. Sure, the iconic white headphones had been synonymous before, but now you very rarely see them with wires. People, it seems, love the simplicity.
What they might not love as much is how Apple, as is their want, only make the Charging Case – an essential part of owning AirPods – in one colour: white. If that's not your thing, Apple doesn't have a lot for you.
Luckily, lots of third-party case manufacturers are on the case (pun intended, obviously), meaning you can spice up your life with some fun alternative cases. Oh, and with Christmas right around the corner, they're an excellent stocking filler.
1. Apple AirPods Wireless Charging Case
Specifications
Reasons to buy
• Buy Apple's Smart Charging Case
The case that Apple sells forms the basis of many of the customisable options for the AirPods. The company really out-did itself with this case, offering a lot of charge in a small, convenient package. In our testing, there were very few issues: you pop the AirPods in and a while later they're good to go.
While there are third-party alternatives available, we'd recommend going for the official Apple ones, as they're the most reliable and least likely to accidentally destroy your lovely new AirPods.
2. FRTMA Silicone Skin Case with Sport Strap
Specifications
Reasons to buy
• Buy FTMA's Silicon Skin Case
The first silicon case we have is one of our favourites, made by FRTMA, and the ideal companion for fans of simplicity. It does what it says on the tin: offers a level of protection for the AirPods Wireless Charging Case in a groovy way. There's a lot of different colours available, too, including blue (in a few shades), white, red, purple, and black. It also comes with a sports strap, so they can't fall out.
3. ICARER Leather AirPods Case Cover
Specifications
Reasons to buy
• Buy ICARER's Leather AirPods Case Cover at Amazon
If you're feeling like something a bit more refined than mere silicon, look no further than what ICARER has to offer: a genuine leather AirPods case cover, which is shockproof and comes with a keychain for easy attachment to your belt. There's a choice of four different colours, all of which look really nice.
4. WeirdOldSnail AirPods Carrying Case
Specifications
Reasons to buy
• Buy WeirdOldSnail's AirPods carrying case at Etsy
While protecting your AirPods is important, carrying them around can still be annoying. WeirdOldSnail have a pretty elegant solution, however, in the form of their carrying case that can easily attach to your belt. Never lose your AirPods again with this case option. Plus, the materials used are all vegan.
5. Marvel Superhero AirPods Cases by TinPlanet
Specifications
Reasons to buy
• Buy the Marvel Superhero AirPods Case at Amazon
Let's be real, everyone loves a good superhero movie and Marvel has been knocking it out of the park for the last decade or so. Now than Endgame has been and gone, you might be feeling like something is missing superhero-wise but never fear, TinPlanet have got you covered with some cool little cases.
The options are: Captain Marvel, Spiderman, Thor, Captain America, and Iron Man (pictured). Each one comes in a few different colour options, too. The perfect stocking filler.
6. Knitted Mandarin Fruit AirPods Case
Specifications
Reasons to buy
• Buy the knitted AirPods Mandarin Fruit Charging Case at Etsy
If the other options have left you wanting then let us humbly offer up something very cool: a handmade cotton AirPods case, styled like a mandarin fruit, that's sure to warm your heart every time you take it out. A lovely little way to spice up your AirPods whilst supporting independent creators, too.