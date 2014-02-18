Best 3D printers to buy now

Previous Next 1/11

CEL RoboX 3D Printer

Having nearly tripled the $100,000 Kickstarter target it was set, the RoboX is looking like it could be the newest big player in the 3D printer market. It's all about simplicity here, just plug the device into your PC or Mac, connect it to your home WiFi network, find something to print (or create your own with the Auto Maker app) and you're ready to go. It uses Fused Filament Fabrication to layer up and build your structure, plus it cleverly knows what type of filament you're using and automatically alters all the necessary settings.

Price: £849 | CEL