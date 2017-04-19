By Robert Jones
Best iPhone SE case: keep Apple's fabulous 4-inch smartphone super safe
Top iPhone SE cases from the best brands around, including, Snakehive, Gear4, Tech21, Proporta, and many, many more!
Need a case for your fabulous 4-inch iPhone SE? Then you've come to the right place my friend. Here we've listed the best iPhone SE cases on the market today, with varying designs and price points to cover all tastes and budgets. As ever, this list will be regularly updated as additional cases are released, so be sure to check back in again going forward.
Snakehive gatecrashes another T3.com case roundup with the Vintage Navy Leather Wallet for Apple iPhone SE.
Crafted from gull grain cowhide leather, this wallet case delivers both backplate and screen protection, with the leather interior holding a lined plastic phone holder for a secure and snug fit.
The case's exterior features a natural distressed matt nubuck leather outer covering, while the interior comes with three credit card slots for storing plastic or cash.
A magnetic fastener completes a very stylish and, at less than £17, affordable new entry to this Apple iPhone SE case roundup.
Price: £16.95 | Buy Snakehive Vintage Leather Wallet
Designed for the "suave, ever-dapper gentleman," the Ted Baker iPhone SE Flip Case delivers some retro class to our guide. The case is crafted in a tailored leather effect with manicured stitching and a unique print lining on the interior, as well as featuring cut-outs for all ports, buttons and features.
It may not offer the most heavy-duty protection, however in terms of aesthetic and premium feel, this case is right up there.
Price:£39.95
A red hot new entry here from T3 favourite Spigen, the iPhone SE Case Neo Hybrid - apart from having a bit of silly name - just looks gorgeous, with a refreshed design and stylish TPU pattern. Metalized buttons come as standard, as too a polycarbonate bumper, the latter delivering great protection against drops. In addition, a small raised lip around the front screen ensures that it remains lifted off flat surfaces when placed. Finally, the Neo Hybrid also comes in five distinctive colours, with this Dante Red version T3's top pick.
A beautifully engineered case.
Price: £22.73 ($29.99)
The CrashGuard iPhone SE Bumper Case delivers a slim profile case that weighs less than 12 grams. It also features 360-degree high impact protection, an easy to grip matte texture, and an included as standard back proctector. As you would expect, all ports and buttons are accessible too, and the bumper comes in a variety of colour schemes.
Price: £17.13 ($24.99)
X-Doria joins the iPhone SE case party here with its Bump Gear Plus, which delivers a machined aluminium casing with rubberised interior lining. If you are after a premium look and feel, then this metal case will not disappoint, offering a desirable mix of toughness and style. It even comes with hardwearing protective metal button covers. Snap!
Price: £22.99
Next up is this rather classy number from T3 favourite Spigen. The iPhone SE Case Slim Armor offers "outstanding protection and durability", while its "sleek design and smooth texture offers a modernistic impression." It also comes in four different colour schemes - this one, however, is "Gunmetal".
Price: $24.99 (£17.44)
If you like otters or rugged smartphone cases then the OtterBox iPhone SE Defender Series Case is probably right down your street. "Three sturdy layers keep your phone safe from drops, dirt and scrape taking on all the wear and tear of regular use." It also comes with OtterBox's Certified Drop+ Protection, which basically means it's 'ard as nails.
Price: £39.99
Proporta class this place up a bit now with its Proporta Genuine Leather Sleeve iPhone SE, a streamline real leather phone sleeve that is black on the outside and tan on the inside. It's "designed to protect your Apple iPhone SE from impact, shock and everyday wear and tear [while] the expertly-crafted pouch adds signature details in the microfibre lining, reinforced edges and magnetic pull-tag for easy device removal."Snazzy!
Price: £24.95
Things get a little bit pricey now as we move on to the £79.95 Lifeproof nüüd case for iPhone SE. By parting with that moolah the nüüd will safeguard your iPhone SE "from accidental drops, dirt and spills while keeping the touch screen open to your direct touch." According to its makers, "its smart design also allows full access to every iPhone function, including Touch ID."
Price: £79.95
Utilising a two-part design consisting of a premium, vegetable-tanned leather back plate and wooden frame, the Grovemade iPhone SE Wood & Leather Caseis a lovely thing to both look at and hold. The case allows full access to all of the phone's functions, features laser cut, actuated power and volume buttons, and is individually hand-sanded and stained. You can choose from walnut and maple for the wood too. Very nice!
Price: £69.23
Don't fancy a case? Well why not get your 80s on with this mophie Universal Belt Clip for iPhone SE? Not only will the clip help you be 80s-guy, strutting around talking BUSINESS and drinking Bolly, but it will also allow you to swap out that new iPhone SE for any other model too. Heck, you could even clip in a pager!
Price: £29.95
Show your alligience to Cthulhu or, more accurately, smartphone case maker Nodus, by slotting your new 4-inch smartphone into this Shell Case for iPhone SE. It comes in three tasteful colours, is made from Italian leather, has a magnetic docking system and a soft, microfibre lining. Ph'nglui mglw'nafh Cthulhu R'lyeh wgah'nagl fhtagn!
Price: £49.99
Offering a Dutch design, the Decoded Denim Wallet Case for iPhone SE mixes together premium leather and Japanese denim to create a really lovely looking flip case. The case grants access to all ports, cameras and buttons on the SE, allows the internal stashing of credit cards and features an elasticated strap that holds the flap closed when not in use. Swish!
Price: £39.95
A smartphone case roundup wouldn't be complete without the obligatory entry from Griffin, so here is the Survivor All-Terrain, a chunky beast of a case for the iPhone SE. It looks so hefty as the "Survivor is built on a shatter-resistant polycarbonate frame clad in rugged, shock-absorbing silicone." While a "built-in screen protector seals your Multi-Touch display from the outside environment, and hinged plugs seal the dock connector, headphone port, hold switch and volume controls."
Price: £34.99
We kick things up a notch now tech-wise with the Dog & Bone Backbone iPhone Wireless Charging Case. Not only is this case military tested and certified to withstand drops from four feet, but it also grants wireless, Qi hotspot compatible, charging. You can even swap in an ultra-light battery for added power, with the low-profile Backbone Battery sliding into the case seamlessly. The case also comes in four colour variations: red, blue, pink and orange.
Price: £77.03
From putting protection first and foremost, we now flip everything on its head. The Casetify Sushi Panda Ghost offers an incredibly minamilist and stylish case for your iPhone SE, with a tasteful and humourus panda design, that is both super slim and made to order. It offers little protection compared to some of the other cases in this guide, however that design - and many others on Casetify's website - are just too good to ignore. Just don't buy this if your middle name is Butterfingers.
Price: £21.87
Bish bash bosh! If you just want a minimalist, no nonsense, professional looking iPhone SE case then you could do a lot worse than plumping for the official iPhone SE Leather Case. Frankly it just does everything you could want from a smartphone case, holding the phone snugly, offering access to all ports and buttons, and delivering a soft microfibre interior lining to prevent scratches. It is also made from genuine, European leather, so it feels premium in the hand. A great all-rounder!
Price: £29.00
A just lovely snap-on case here from Sena, the Ultra Thin Snap-On delivers humana humana visuals with genuine protection and class. The leather-wrapped snap-on design delivers shock protection, drop resistance and a super light carry weight, as well as the ability - for an extra cost - to have your initials emblazoned on the back plate.
Two colour schemes are also available - red and black as well as white and silver.
Price:$24.95
Next we have the Evo Mesh Case from Tech21. According to the company, "the Evo Mesh case for iPhone SE is ultra-thin and super-lightweight, [as well as] offering 2 metres drop protection." It comes in three colour schemes too, which all show off nicely its stylish mesh patternation.
Price: £24.95
These flexible rubber iPhone SE cases from adidas Originals come debossed with the company's famous Trefoil logo on the back, are highly shock-resistant and have a microfiber lining that delivers extra protection from bumps and scratches. As you would want from your case, all buttons and connection ports are easily accessible too. The only down side is that they're not available until May 2016.
Price: £19.99
If you like your flip-cover cases then you're in luck, as we have another one here in the GEAR4 BookCase. The cover has a stylish carbon-effect design and comes with a magnetic closing mechanism, integrated stand for watching media, and two card slots for keeping plastic safe and secure.
Price: £34.99