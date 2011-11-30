Banned In Germany: Weirdest things ever rejected

Our European friends have outlawed some odd things, and yet it still regularly let's David Hasselhoff sing. Here's a look at some of the weirdest things to get banned in Germany.

Classified as 'youth-endangering media', video game Dead Island is the latest in a growing list of tech to get banned in Germany. HTC smartphones could be next on the censored list, but it's not just tech that has been rejected by our European counterparts as the following examples reveal.

Want to know how to get anything past Germany's censorship Index?

Tetris

The Game boy version was released before the German ratings bureau came into existence and remains unclassified. therefore, the game is technically considered “adults only.”

Silly kids' names

You won't find any Apples or Fifi trixibelles in German schools. All monickers have to be officially sanctioned according to whether the name could open the child up to abuse.

Ironic heavy metal

German metal outfit Rammstein have been banned from performing their catchy ditty Ich tue Dir Weh (I Want to Hurt You) live, in case it incites violence.

Facebook parties

Over 19 million Germans use the social networking phenomenon that is Facebook, but parties can't be promoted on the site. Authorities claim they pose a threat to law and order.

Beyoncé's kecks

Mrs Jay-Z's appearance in Video Phone was banned because she was “wearing copyright infringing underwear” (black and white pants that supposedly ripped off another designer)

Red Bull Cola

When German food regulators found trace amounts of cocaine in the drink they took the drink off the shelves, even though about 12,000 litres of the stuff would be needed to cause harm

Tom Cruise

Shooting scenes for his 2008 flick Valkyrie in Germany became Mission Impossible because of his Scientology membership card. Scientology is monitored because its activities are “directed against the free democratic order.”

How not to fall foul of the Germany censorship Index

1. Technology should not have a clear impression of similarity in design to anything on the market.

2. No media that portrays vigilantism should suggest it is the only proven way to enforce justice.

3. Media should not portray young people making their lives better through the excessive consumption of alcohol.

4. The victims of violent action should predominantly be fictional creatures borrowed from mythology, such as aliens, menacing snakes, or dinosaurs.

5. Music lyrics should not describe rampant violence as a reaction to a seemingly hopeless world.

6. Brutal violence and killing should not be portrayed on an epic scale.

7. Media should not portray violence as a means to increase social prestige.

8. Media should not have a “spooky” or “bloody” atmosphere; children and adolescents shouldn't be exposed to such an atmosphere because any violence contained in that environment has a greater emotional impact.