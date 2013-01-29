Banned Apps: 12 Controversial iPhone apps

Previous Next 7/12

Obama Trampoline

To most, the thought of a cartoon resembling US president Barack Obama or a trouseless Bill Clinton jumping up and down on a trampoline is not surmount to raising the regulators alarm, yet developers Swamiware was forced to have their app removed from the iTunes app Store. On resubmission Swamiware decided to amend the game with paper bags over the politicans' heads, but we could still tell who they were under there.