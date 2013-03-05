Apple iWatch: Patents that could point to the smart watch

Previous Next 4/5

iTunes 9 patent

An example of how a patent for something else can actually hint at other projects possibly being looked at by Apple, the iTunes 9 patent filed in 2009 looked at the way apps can be re-arranged on desktops which for some is certainly easier to organize than dragging them around a smaller screen. The patent filing included the statement, “handheld devices such as PDAs, smartphones, and watches have become ubiquitous.” It seems strange that the term watch would be mentioned but it could be indication that Apple was protecting the possibility of entering the watch-making market in the future.