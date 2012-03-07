New Apple iPad 3: Official pictures of the Apple tablet

Previous Next 15/17

Best new iPad concepts: Scroll concept

This is an amazing idea, but one that we fear is beyond the realms of possibility right now. An iPad with a flexible screen that can be rolled up would be a definite hit, but we'll have to wait a while before we see something like this taking up shelf-space in our local Apple store. Also, by the time this comes around, we're pretty sure it won't be running OS X.

