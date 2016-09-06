By Michael Sawh
Iconic Apple event invites: cracking the Apple code
What can we learn from the cryptic invites of the past?
From iPod to the iPad, we take a look at the Apple invites from the past to see what we can learn about the latest cryptic invitation that has been dished out by Apple
It'sApple event time, and all signs seem to point to the iPhone 7 and - potentially - Apple Watch 2.We do know of course that the Cupertino company likes to keep us guessing on what it has planned. It's not like they've not played it coy before?
As we continue to decipher the latest invite before the event, we look back at the invites from previous big Apple announcements to see how much Apple is really giving away about its announcement.
As the Cupertino company began getting more cryptic with its invites, it seemed the close up shot of a pair of jeans pointed to an iPod Nano that could fit 1,000 songs in your pocket. Interestingly the star of the show was in fact the Motorola ROKR, the first phone that had full support for iTunes. That didn't quite take off as planned though…
'The beat goes on' suggested that the iPod was set to get more functionality, while many will not have worked out that the cover flow design was a hint towards the Apple iPod Touch a new iPod Nano that played video and the ability to access movies on iTunes.
The acoustic guitar with the large Apple logo cut inside was an clear indication of the know scheduled autumn iPod event, but as well as offering a trio of new iPod models including the small touchscreen Nano, Jobs also revealed a new Apple TV and Apple's own social networking service called Ping.
It was the event that Steve Jobs held aloft the 'revolutionary' tablet device we now know as the iPad. Apple kept everyone guessing as to what we could expect to see, and while the paint splashes gave nothing really away about its 'latest creation' many including T3 fully expected the Apple tablet to be unveiled.
The tag line suggested a growing emphasis on the notion of apps. The introduction of iAds meant that users would not be pestered by relentless ads inside apps, but there was the more important announcement of iOS 4 and a shiny new-look iPhone 4.
In what has since become the iconic words we all wait to hear at the end of an Apple event, the red curtain which served as the backdrop appeared to indicate that something was about to go on 'show'. The big stand out announcement from Jobs and co materialised as the first video iPod accompanied by iTunes 6.
A kicking silhouette and the lyrics from a Rolling Stone classic probably threw people a few curve balls for the iPod-related invite as the iPod Nano was unveiled boasting a video camera while there was also the introduction of iTunes LPs. The biggest introduction was of course the return of Steve Jobs who returned to the stage having recently gone on the operating table for a liver transplant.
'It's Showtime' was the big tag line and seemed to indicate that all things Apple was about to get more multimedia-friendly. As well as the introduction of video streaming device Apple TV, we also saw a second generation version of the iPod Nano which came in a variety of colours and the 2GB iPod Shuffle.
If the two in the date wasn't the biggest indication of what we were likely to see at the Spring Apple event, the revamped Apple iPad 2 peering from the corner of the iOS calendar icon certainly gave the game away.
The landmark in question is the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco mirrored suggesting that this year's WWDC was set to take two different directions. The Apple keynote itself was divided into two as Apple initially talked up the concept of apps, followed by the unveiling of the iPhone 3G.
Where there is iOS 5 there surely will be an iPhone 5? Well, not quite. We did get a new Apple smartphone, just not the one that people were expecting. It also turned out that the phrase 'Let's talk iPhone' was reference to the introduction of voice assistant feature Siri.
With iPad 3 rumours already in overdrive, some suggested that the New York based education event could be the opportunity to pull off one of those classic 'one last thing' moments. Unfortunately, there was no new hardware in sight as the Cupertino company introduced textbooks and educational books to the iTunes store instead.
New name and new Apple tablet with the screen that everyone was hoping for. With the words 'We have something you really have to see' written on the media invite, it was the strongest hint that a 9.7-inch Retina Display was finally on its way. Joined by the new Apple TV, the new iPad also supported voice dictation a new quadcore GPU and the ability to deliver 1080p video.
A little less cryptic than previous invites, the people expected the iPhone 5 and the shadowy digit below the event date pretty much confirmed it. Of course the iPhone 5 with its longer screen, new Lightning dock connector and iOS 6 was not the only announcement as Apple also chose to revamp its iPod range.
So what conclusions can we draw from the latest invite? Having used the words 'We've got a little more to show you' this seems to be the strongest indication that an Apple device is set to get scaled down and months of speculation point to an iPad Mini. The colours used could also be significant to the announcement possibly suggesting that the device could be made available in different shades. Other possible announcements rumoured could see the current iPad model get 4G support, a new Mac Mini with Ivy Bridge microprocessor technology and a 13-inch MacBook Pro with a Retina Display.
