Alpine climbing: Mountaineering tech for the great outdoors

Mammut Crater jacket

If you're looking for missile-proof waterproofness, then the Mammut Crater Jacket is one to bear in mind. An athletic cut, minimalist feature set and three layer Goretex means this is an ideal high Alpine shell. The 3 layer construction means the precious Goretex waterproof membrane is sandwiched between two more robust materials, so a casual brush against several meters of granite won't leave you damp and dispirited.

Weighing in at a decent 514g, the Crater features high level waist pockets, pitzips, inside mesh pocket and a roomy, helmet-friendly hood. Three layer Goretex is never ultralight, but this is an excellent option if you need that robustness, plus it'll insulate much better than a lighter shell, so will serve higher/colder objectives well.

£180 | Mammut