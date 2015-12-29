All the best car tech we've seen in 2015

Previous Next 1/10

Best car tech of 2015

The past ten years have seen the automobile change beyond recognition. It has morphed from a metal box on wheels to a high-tech palace of comfort that can connect with the outside world via the web, often drive itself and occasionally help save the planet with next generation drivetrains.

Technological progress keeps marching on and this year, we have seen the introduction of gesture controlled infotainment systems (thanks BMW), Toyota's stab at a mass-produced hydrogen vehicle and Elon Musk's supercar-shaming all-electric Tesla Model S P90D.

Yes, next year will usher in even more phenomenal innovations from the likes of Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar and the aforementioned Tesla but let's not get ahead of ourselves. Here's a reminder of what made 2015 an awesome year for automotive advancement.

