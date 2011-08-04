Airport Lounges: Six of the best

Jetting around is tough, getting hearded around queues of suitcases like cattle. Luckily airport lounges have reached new levels of decadence. Allow T3 to check you in...
BEST FOR… WORKAHOLICS
Lufthansa First Class Lounge, Frankfurt Airport
Private office spaces with phones, PCs, laptop docking, printer/fax machines and stationery.
Available for: First Class Passengers
Link: Lufthansa
BEST FOR… ECONOMY PASSENGERS
Airspace Lounge, Baltimore/Washington Airport
Macs and PCs available on a pay-per-day basis starting from £11. Scan your credit card to enter.
Available for: All Passangers
Link: Airspace Lounge
BEST FOR… PRIVACY
Cathay Pacific Pier, Hong Kong International Airport
Claim your own private haven, away from the crowds, with Wi-Fi, a desk and widescreen TV.
Available for: First Class Passengers
Link: Cathay Pacific
BEST FOR… MOVIE BUFFS
Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse, London Heathrow Airport
Relax on a velvet chaise longue and watch fi lms, TV shows or sporting events on the huge screen.
Available for: Upper Class Passengers
Link: Virgin Atlantic
BEST FOR… RELAXATION
Finnair Lounge, Helsinki Airport
Voted Best Airport Lounge 2011 by Priority Pass members, Helsinki boasts an exclusive spa. Treat yourself to a swim, massage or some sauna time.
Available for: First Class Passengers
Link: Finnair
BEST FOR… GASTRONOMES
BA Concorde Room, London Heathrow Terminal 5
BA spent £60 million creating the world's biggest airport lounge, with added gourmet restaurant.
Available for: First Class Passengers
Link: British Airways
The Expert
Five tips for hassle-free flying
Tripadvisor's Emma O'Boyles guide to stress free aviation...
1 Check-in online – lots of airlines offer mobile check-in. Then, if you've only got hand luggage, you can avoid the check-in desks all together. 2 Sit near the wing, you'll feel turbulence less there. 3 Stay well hydrated. As tempting as it may be to drink alcohol, too much will seriously dehydrate you. 4 Complete your landing card onboard and be sure to register for the iris recognition immigration system (IRIS); these queues are usually much shorter. 5 Book a taxi from the airport in advance. You'll get better rates and save precious time…