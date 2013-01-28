3D Printing: 10 Amazing things you can make right now

Previous Next 2/10

Replacement Jaw

In June 2011, a Dutch woman received a replacement jaw. No big deal you may think, but this mandible was built from scratch by a 3D printer. The process is similar to that of the ODD guitar, with layers of powder - this time titanium - fused together by a laser. The result was a replacement jaw that was incredibly accurate to the patient, lowering her recovery time and saving costs for both her and the hospital.

Link: BBC News